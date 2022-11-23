Schneider Electric triply recognized for promoting diversity, equity and inclusion

The Financial Times names Schneider Electric among its Diversity Leaders for a fourth year running

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, has been recognized by the Financial Times, Refinitiv and Forbes as a global leader in workplace diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). These endorsements reflect both the depth of the company's long-standing commitment to creating a fairer and more equitable society, as well as the tangible, practical impact of the measures it has implemented to progress that ambition within its workforce.

Schneider Electric (PRNewswire)

Schneider Electric ranked 16th among its 41 industry peers in the Financial Times' Diversity Leaders 2023 ranking. It is the fourth consecutive year in which Schneider Electric has featured prominently on the prestigious list – testament to the endurance and consistency of the company's efforts to promote DEI among its 128,000-strong global workforce.

The Financial Times' yearly ranking evaluates companies' success in advancing all types of workplace diversity. It is compiled based on independent survey data solicited from more than 100,000 employees at companies that employ at least 250 people across 16 European countries. In total, over 300,000 evaluations formed the basis to identify the latest Diversity Leaders, with only the 850 highest-scoring companies gaining inclusion in the final list.

The FT's finding was echoed in Refinitiv's annual Diversity and Inclusion Index, a ranking of the top 100 publicly traded companies that do most to promote diversity and inclusion among their workforce. Schneider Electric performed strongly in the metric, ranking second in its industry, fifth in France and 61st overall.

A leading provider of financial market data and infrastructure, Refinitiv evaluates 12,000 businesses across four pillars – Diversity, Inclusion, People Development and Controversies – in compiling its Index. The data is commonly leveraged by financial professionals to evaluate the sustainability related risks and opportunities of companies across their investments, as well as to empower diversity-lens investing strategies.

Building on these achievements, Schneider Electric was also named for the first time as one of The World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022 by Forbes. Schneider Electric ranked 11th out of the 30 companies in the engineering and manufacturing industries, and 13th out the 51 French-based companies included on the list.

Compiled based on survey data solicited from 85,000 women working at multinational institutions across 36 countries, the Forbes ranking identifies the top 400 companies excelling in championing women at work. This reflects not only competitive pay and strong career advancement opportunities, but also flexible work arrangements which experts agree are critical to correct gender inequities.

Schneider Electric's diversity, equity, inclusion and well-being ambition is to be the most inclusive and caring company in the world. The organization aims to achieve this by providing equitable opportunities to everyone, everywhere (all generations, genders, disabilities, origins and beliefs) and by ensuring all employees are uniquely valued and provided with a safe environment in which to contribute their best.

For details of other recent awards and recognitions received by Schneider Electric, including those from WeQual, Equileap and Bloomberg, click here.

