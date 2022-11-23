RMO LLP NAMED 2023 BEST LAW FIRM BY US NEWS AND WORLD REPORT

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate inheritance dispute law firm RMO LLP announced today its inclusion on the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list for both Trust & Estates Law and Trust & Estates Litigation. The list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by Best Lawyers, particularly as this recognition is based on feedback from clients and peers," said Founding Partner Scott Rahn. "This distinction is a testament to the diligence and hard work of all of the attorneys and the support team at RMO."

Law firms included in the 2023 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, according to the publication. The 2023 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

RMO resolves contests, disputes and litigation related to trusts, estates, and conservatorships, creating a welcome peace of mind for clients. The firm's attorneys represent heirs, beneficiaries, trustees, and executors. They utilize their experience to develop and implement strategies that swiftly and cost-effectively address the financial issues, fiduciary duties and emotional complexities underlying trust contests, estates conflicts and probate litigation. Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, RMO collaborates closely with clients. They pursue and defend claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, and other similar areas of dispute. Their advice and counsel includes prevention and remediation of financial elder abuse.

This year, RMO has been recognized as a "Top Boutique" by the Daily Journal, the leading legal publication in California, and is ranked by Chamber & Partners.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/

View original content:

SOURCE RMO LLP