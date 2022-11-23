Put a Bow on It with a Trip to Kansas City's West Bottoms

First Friday Weekend's Bows in the Bottoms, Dec. 2 – 4, and Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves are making their way to the West Bottoms tree lighting to kick off holiday weekends in the Historic West Bottoms Friday, December 2, at 5:30 pm. Mrs. Claus will share hot cocoa and cookies to spread the Christmas cheer and dancers will perform. The weekend Bows in the Bottoms events include First Friday Weekend, Dec. 2-4 for all stores, and each Friday and Saturday through December 17 for many of the stores that plan to be open.

West Bottoms' Bows in the Bottoms in Kansas City - features holiday cast for photo ops each weekend thru 12/7. (PRNewswire)

The Historic West Bottoms puts a box on festive shopping. 13 blocks of vintage, antiques, and much more in Kansas City .

In addition to the holiday weekends in December, most stores will also be open on Small Business Saturday, November 26 .

The West Bottoms hearkened to the holidays from the 1930s on the historic streets when Christmas lights began to be commonly displayed on the towering buildings and a 3-story Christmas tree at 13th and Hickory. The tree lighting will have holiday music, and artificial snow will "put a bow" on the magic of the festivities. The district is known for its stylishly displayed vintage and antiques. Many stores work with designers to create a beautiful presentation of products that helps customers make the look in their homes or find upcycled antiques that serve a new purpose. Shops also have new furnishings, clothing, trinkets, candles, and more.

Many shoppers make a day checking out more than 30 stores, starting with coffee, then a toast of cheer at the pop-up street bars and lunch. Options include:

Java Garage – coffee, various hot and cold drinks, and homemade treats

Chef J's BBQ – award winning

Evola's Italian deli at Good JuJu

The Painted Rooster Restaurant on Bella Patina's third floor and "Phase 2" Coffee Cart.

West Bottoms Food Truck Wine and Dine options - food truck options that line Hickory Street

Festival of the Full Moon Street Bars

Wine sampling: Robin's Nest, Treasures on 13th, and Serendipity KC

Strolling block to block and enjoying the moment to let the spirit of this historic district make lasting memories.

"We are putting a bow on it, as they say. The West Bottoms is a wonderful place to find gifts and make those final touches to your holiday plans," said Amber Arnett-Bequeath, spokesperson for the district. "The stores feel like a historic holiday wonderland. They touch all the senses, from scents from candles and evergreen, tasty treats to the bows, balls, and sparkling décor that create the spirit of Christmas. The Moon before Yule shines bright following the Festival of the Full Moon Weekend. We see shopping success as lore says the Moon before Yule is good fortune."

DECEMBER BOWS in the BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER

Small Business Saturday – November 26 , many stores plan to be open. Check store Facebook pages for details.

West Bottoms' First Friday Weekend Shopping – – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme is Bows in the Bottoms Dec. 2-4 . Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fri/Sat at 9 am , close around 6 pm , and Sunday from 11 am to 4. Admission is free. Refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings. The Full Moon Street Bar will be open for the tree lighting and the First Friday Weekend. – – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme is. Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fri/Sat at, close around, and Sunday fromto 4. Admission is free. Refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings. The Full Moon Street Bar will be open for the tree lighting and the First Friday Weekend.

Holiday Street Cast Appearance Schedule – Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves all present for tree lighting. Other times on a rotating schedule.

ο 12/2 noon-6:30 pm

ο 12/3 11-4 pm

ο 12/9 11-3 pm

ο 12/10 11-4 pm

ο 12/16 11-3 pm

ο 12/17 11-4 pm

Tree Lighting – at 5:30 pm , Friday, Dec. 2 at Hickory and 13 th . Snow will fall, and the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves will be on hand for photos. Dancers from Donna's Dance Academy of Belton will also perform and music will also top off the festivities. Hot cocoa and treats will be available for the lighting.

West Bottoms Weekend Shopping in December – Many stores plan to be open on Friday and Saturday through Dec. 17 . Check individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings.

Food Truck Wine & Dine – along Hickory between 13 th and 12th

Full Moon Escape – the Escape Games have slots available for groups under 11 to test their wits and solve puzzles to find their way out of locked rooms within 60 minutes. While these games aren't frightening – they do thrill. See the website for open times. – the Escape Games have slots available for groups under 11 to test their wits and solve puzzles to find their way out of locked rooms within 60 minutes. While these games aren't frightening – they do thrill. See the website for open times.

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District:

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have histories starting over 120 years ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest, year-round, indoor vintage entertainment district. The West Bottoms is the destination for visitors and shoppers, including interior decorators, designers, and collectors seeking stylish décor and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. westbottoms.com

Kansas City's West Bottoms Entertainment District (PRNewsfoto/Full Moon Productions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District