ALL THEY WANT FOR CHRISTMAS CAN BE FOUND AT BUILD-A-BEAR

'Tis the season for matching PJs, classic and pop culture favorite furry friends and personalized gifts for the whole family

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, celebrate togetherness with unique gifts that add a little more heart to life from Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW). From gifts and décor items to pop culture favorites and collector's items, there's a furry friend or gift option waiting for everyone – even the hard to buy for uncle or loved one who has it all. The Build-A-Bear Holiday Giftshop has every option to make gift-giving easy including visiting a Build-A-Bear Workshop retail location to create an in-person gift, shop the online holiday store, and fill a virtual sleigh with easy shipping or select in-store pickup to ensure delivery by Christmas.

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop) (PRNewswire)

Build-A-Bear has an expanded selection of NEW gift ideas for the entire nice list bringing the biggest smiles and warmest hearts this season.

PERSONALIZED EASY GIFTING, ALL IN ONE BOX

The most unique and personal gift is a Build-A-Bear HeartBox! These themed gift boxes come with a custom plush bear and a mix of curated gifts of candles, tumblers, candies and teas. With numerous offerings at various price points, guests will find something for every special adult on their list including A Very Merry Christmas Box full of seasonal surprises and festive favorites, the Hanukkah Wishes Box to send warm wishes during the Festival of Lights and the Oh! What Fun Holiday Box to add unforgettable sparkle to a friend this season. With the chance to add holiday scents or personalized record-your-voice messages, HeartBox will make this gift-giving opportunity one to remember.

GET COZY WITH MATCHING PAJAMAS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Family traditions make the holidays memorable and fun – including matching jammies! Pajama Shop, the recently launched Build-A-Bear pajama line, emphasizes the connection between stuffed animals and bedtime. Offering mix and match pajama sets for adults, children, furry friends and four-legged members of the family, Pajama Shop makes for one very special holiday picture. Pajamas are available in designs such as Buffalo Check, Holiday Hugs and Fair Isle, inspired by our beloved bears.

MEET NEW MERRY MISSION FRIENDS AND GROW YOUR COLLECTION

New furry friends are joining the Merry Mission collection, including Snowflake Swirl Glisten, Pink Frost Fox, and Santa's reindeer selection – perfect for an added touch of décor or cuddles. Snowflake Swirl Glisten is a star-powered reindeer ready to soar all season long with her colorful reindeer cape, pom bow or antlers and glittery silver flats. Pink Frost Fox is a cuddly snow fox with perky ears, a bushy white tail and frosty pink fur. Its sequin dress and sparkly silver flats keep this frosty friend sparkling just like fresh snowfall.

Santa's Reindeer return for another year of magical fun to grow a home décor collection or start a new collection for a special friend.

HOLIDAY SURPRISE COUNTDOWN CALENDARS

CeleBEARate Christmas with the Beary Merry Advent Calendar, a 25-piece calendar that features six mini plush and 19 mini clothing and accessory pieces. Perfect for children to open each window to see what's in store. The fun continues with two other countdown collections, the Beary Merry Mystery Ornaments is an online exclusive featuring two mini plush ornaments and six mini clothing and accessory pieces, ideal for the holiday décor and decorating friend. The surprise collections continue with the 8 Nights of Hanukkah Surprises celebrating the Festival of Lights with a series of furry friends and celebratory outfits.

SANTA, BABY! MEET UNDER THE MISTLETOE

It is hard to be a Scrooge this season at the Build-A-Bear Bear Cave with hilarious and party-ready gifts for adults who barely made it off the naughty list.

Shop Build-A-Bear's After Dark collection in the Bear Cave, an age-gated adult line at Build-A-Bear, with unique and specially designed plush to delight adult gift givers. The Bear Cave is the perfect place for playful, risqué or sarcastic creative gifts. The After Dark holiday line includes the Brown Sloth "Only Santa Can Judge Me" Gift Set featuring a tee, holiday boxers and a Santa hat. This next set is perfect decoration for the holiday bar cart with the Pawlette Making Spirits Bright Gift Set complete with a graphic tee, leather skirt, and eggnog cocktail wristie sure to inspire a toast at the next holiday party. And, if feeling a little friendly under the mistletoe, Happy Hugs Teddy Holiday Presents Boxers Gift Set features a red bow necktie, holiday boxers, and a mistletoe headband dangling in the perfect spot to steal a smooch.

JUMP INTO THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Make this year the hoppiest Christmas ever with the new Jolly Jumps Frog or the Spring Green Frog Mistle-Toad Gift Set accompanied by a Christmas tree wristie, white fur boots, a sparkly red tutu, and a new graphic tee.

MAKE SHOPPING EASY AND CONVENIENT WITH THE NEW GIFT FINDER

Start the holiday shopping and enjoy great value at the Build-A-Bear Giftshop, an online shop that makes it easy to find the perfect gift this holiday season. With the new digital Build-A-Bear Gift Finder option online, guests can select the perfect furry friend to show love for everyone on the list this holiday season.

The online Bear Builder tool is a convenient way to make unique, customized gifts they're sure to love by bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear to you – it even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony! Or check out the Bear Builder 3D Workshop, a unique animated e-commerce shopping experience that brings furry friends "to life" online. Include a personalized voice message with a Record Your Voice sound chip for the ultimate customization of a one-of-a-kind furry friend.

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS TO SWEEP YOUR SHOPPING LIST

This Black Friday, head to Build-A-Bear Workshop for great deals in stores and online. The online Black Friday Bear Building Sale features furry friends starting as low as $9. Head in stores on Black Friday for a special Buy One, Get One select furry friends for $12. Get the whole family in the snuggly spirit for 25% OFF cozy PJ sets from Pajama Shop. Think outside the box this Black Friday with HeartBox! The hottest gift boxes for the season are now up to 50% OFF online for a limited time only.

More information about Build-A-Bear holiday stuffed animals, gifts, events and deals can be found at www.buildabear.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com

