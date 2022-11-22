SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors U.S. Bancorp - USB

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of U.S. Bancorp ("U.S. Bancorp" or the "Company") (NYSE: USB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether U.S. Bancorp and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 4, 2021, the Company announced an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") into its sales practices. Then, on July 29, 2022, U.S. Bancorp was fined by the CFPB for illegally accessing its customers' credit reports and opening checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and lines of credit without customers' permission.

On this news, U.S. Bancorp's stock price fell $0.92 per share, or almost 2%, to close at $47.20 per share on July 29, 2022.

