Seth Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on December 6th, 2022

Seth Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on December 6th, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that Seth Bernstein, President and CEO, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in a session that begins at 9:00 a.m. (CT).

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor & Media Relations section of AB's website at www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations. An audio replay of the webcast will also be available on the site.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2022, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.5% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

View original content:

SOURCE AllianceBernstein