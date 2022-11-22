MOORE KUEHN ENCOURAGES INVESTORS OF PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ("PayPal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PYPL

***Contact fmoore@moorekuehn.com only if you acquired shares before February 1, 2022 and still own those shares.

Moore Kuehn is investigating PayPal insiders after insiders sold approximately $100 million of PayPal stock from their Insider stock sales.

The investigation concerns the Company's or its officers and directors potential false statements and/or concealment that: (1) it had inflated the Company's vitally important Net New Active Accounts metric guidance through an usually large use of marketing campaigns that were easily susceptible to fraud; i.e. the creation of millions of illegitimate accounts which were created for the sole purpose of taking advantage of cash incentives for account creation; (2) it used these marketing campaigns and other incentives to hide the Company's true churn rate and declining levels of engagement with the platform; and (3) as a result, its positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and /or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 1, 2022, PayPal revealed that its NNAs were only 49 million for 2021, less than the guidance of 50 million it initially provided in February 2021. In doing so, PayPal admitted that "in connection with the increased use of [cash] incentive campaigns throughout 2021, [PayPal] identified 4.5 million accounts that [PayPal] believe[s] were illegitimately created," and that as a result PayPal changed course on some of its customer acquisition strategies including incentive-led campaigns in the fourth quarter.

If you still own PayPal / PYPL, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

fmoore@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC