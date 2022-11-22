Malwarebytes and Stellar Cyber Partner to Investigate and Mitigate Cyber Threats

Industry-leading Open XDR platform integrates with award-winning EDR to help close security gaps and increase productivity and efficiency of security teams.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes , a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced a new partnership with Stellar Cyber, an industry-leading Open XDR platform that delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity. The partnership helps resource-constrained teams produce consistent security outcomes across all environments; on-premises, cloud and anything in between.

The partnership comes at a critical time in the cybersecurity landscape, as security products become more complex and IT teams spend more time maintaining their security controls, instead of investigating and mitigating cyber threats. According to a 2020 report from Palo Alto Networks, only 46 percent of security operations decision makers are satisfied with their current ability to detect threats. "They point to wasted time chasing false leads, poorly integrated security tools, and a large learning curve for effectively using those tools," according to the report.

"Every security team should be able to deliver continuous, consistent security regardless of their skills or experience," said Andrew Homer, Vice-President of Technology Alliances at Stellar Cyber. "By tightly integrating Malwarebytes' cutting-edge EDR technology with the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform, IT teams are able to close the gaps between security controls that attackers exploit."

The integration pairs Malwarebytes' EDR solution–which collects detailed threat information for analysis and investigation–with the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform that ingests, normalizes, and enriches security data, including endpoints, network, cloud and logs into a single repository. Malwarebytes EDR collects critical endpoint and server data and sends it to Stellar Cyber, which analyzes the data to identify potential threats. As security analysts complete investigation in Stellar Cyber, response actions are sent to Malwarebytes to eliminate the threat.

"Today's IT and security teams spend more time sifting through data than eliminating actual threats. Organizations need real-time data sharing and visibility to enable decisive actions before attackers are successful," said Brian Thomas, Malwarebytes Vice President of Worldwide MSP and Channel programs. "Stellar Cyber shares our mission to simplify cybersecurity for resource-constrained organizations. Together we uniquely deliver an intelligent and automated solution that allows security teams to be more efficient, and organizations more productive and protected."

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to successfully secure their environments. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyberprotection for every one. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus.

A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. These capabilities have been lauded by independent third parties including, among others, MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AV-TEST (consumer and business), G2 Crowd and CNET. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

