InventHelp Inventor Develops a Truck Fairing to Climb into a Truck Cab Easier (NAM 228)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver who gets in and out of my truck can as many as 15 to 20 times a day, with arthritis in my knees, I wanted an easier way to climb into my truck," said an inventor from Taylorsville, Ky., "so I invented the EASY STEP SIDE FAIRING."

The patent-pending invention enables a trucker to climb upward into the cab in a swift and comfortable manner. It could spare the driver difficult stretching and straining, particularly for older truckers and those with arthritis. Also, it keeps a trucker safe, with much less risk of accidentally falling to the ground and being injured which provides peace of mind for safety-conscious truck drivers and trucking companies. Easy to use and convenient, the invention saves time and effort for truckers. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

