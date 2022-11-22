InventHelp Inventor Develops New Wipe And Baby Powder Dispenser (MHO 191)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to purchase single-use diapering products for babies when on-the-go," said an inventor, from New Albany, Miss., "so I invented the WIPE AND BABY POWDER DISPENSER. My design prevents parents with babies or toddlers from being caught off guard without wipes, powder, disposable diapers, or other essential supplies."

The invention provides an effective way to dispense baby wipes, baby powder and other hygiene supplies in a public restroom. In doing so, it ensures that the necessary items are available if needed. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for public restrooms, businesses, amusement parks, retail establishments, airports, etc.

