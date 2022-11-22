Equine Industry Leaders Launch California Horse Power Coalition

The coalition aims to spotlight the many ways the equine industry benefits and enriches communities across California.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, equine industry leaders and stakeholders across California announced the launch of the California Horse Power Coalition (CHPC). The new coalition's mission is to preserve and protect California's vibrant equestrian culture by bringing together equine industry leaders, workers, families and fans of the sport to illustrate its significant benefits.

Founded by Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Santa Anita Park, and Thoroughbred Owners of California, the coalition is creating a space for the public to learn about the significant impacts that the industry has on California's economy, tourism, agricultural sustainability, and culture.

"As one of the oldest and most celebrated sports in the world, horse racing contributes billions to California's economy annually and employs tens of thousands of workers," said Bill Nader, Thoroughbred Owners of California, President & CEO. "I am proud to be a part of a community that not only brings together family and friends but also continuously challenges itself to be the model of care and best practices for equine communities around the world."

This unprecedented partnership between Thoroughbred associations, backstretch workers and jockeys, aftercare providers, and veterinarians is a testament of the industry's commitment to working together and pushing the industry to new heights across core impact areas.

Economic Impact

The equine industry is proud to be a sustainable, stable, and ever-growing industry in California.

$8.3 Billion in contributions to California's economy through horse racing annually.

$1.7 Billion in tourism spending generated by participants and spectators.

Jobs and Labor

The industry supports a diverse range of skills, employing hard-working individuals whose work in the industry is often a multi-generational tradition.

77,000+ workers employed by the horse racing industry.

Workforce includes veterinarians, carpenters, jockeys and backstretch workers such as grooms, exercise riders, hot walkers, and more.

Agriculture and Sustainability

The industry contributes to California's cyclical and sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

15-20 pounds of hay locally sourced and fed to every horse daily, supporting local farms' overall profits and sustainability.

8,000 tons of straw waste diverted from landfills to sustainable farms each year.

"Our community strives to create a culture of inclusivity and accessibility to local communities of all ages, genders and economic backgrounds, which has resulted in a long tradition of deep cultural ties to our industry. In fact, over 30% of households in California report having a horse enthusiast in their home," said Amy Zimmerman, Santa Anita Park, Senior Vice President and Executive Producer. "I look forward to seeing our industry continue to prosper, garner more fans, and foster a sense of belonging."

To learn more or to become a member, visit: californiahorsecoalition.com

About the California Horse Power Coalition

The California Horse Power Coalition is a growing partnership among thoroughbred associations, organizations representing backstretch workers and jockeys, animal wellness advocates and more. Founded by Santa Anita Park, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, and Thoroughbred Owners of California, the coalition's members include California Retirement Management Account, California Thoroughbred Breeders Association, California Thoroughbred Horsemen's Foundation, California Thoroughbred Trainers, Edwin J. Gregson Foundation, and Winner's Foundation.

