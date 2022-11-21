Treadwell Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Featuring a Clinical Trial Update on the CFI-402257 and CFI-400945 programs

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadwell Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines for highly aggressive cancers, today announced that four abstracts highlighting CFI-402257 and CFI-400945, the Company's potent and selective inhibitors of TTK and PLK4, respectively, have been accepted for presentation at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held from December 6-10, 2022 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

"We are grateful that several abstracts highlighting our TTK and PLK4 inhibitor programs have been selected for presentation," said Dr. Michael Tusche, Treadwell co-CEO. "We look forward to additional data from these studies, as we further characterize the utility of our agents in various breast cancer settings."

Information on the four abstracts:

Abstract Title: An Update to a Phase I Trial of CFI-402257, an oral TTK Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors with HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Expansion Cohorts

Poster ID: P6-10-13

Session: Treatment: Therapeutic Strategies - Novel Targets and Targeted Agents

Date: Friday, December 9, 2022

Time: 7:00 am CT

Abstract Title: CCTG IND.236: A Phase 1b Trial of Combined CFI-402257 and Weekly Paclitaxel in Patients with HER2 Negative (HER2-) Advanced Breast Cancer (aBC)

Poster ID: P3-07-10

Session: Treatment: Therapeutic Strategies - New Drugs and Treatment Strategies

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm CT

Abstract Title: CCTG IND.237: A phase II study of CFI-400945 in patients with advanced/metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer

Poster ID: P3-07-14

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm CT

Abstract Title: CCTG IND.239: A Phase 2 Study of Combined CFI-400945 and Durvalumab in Patients with Advanced Triple Negative Breast Cancer (aTNBC)

Poster ID: P3-07-18

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm CT

About Treadwell Therapeutics

Treadwell Therapeutics is a science driven, clinical-stage, multi-modality biotechnology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class medicines to address unmet needs in patients with cancer. The Company's internally developed clinical pipeline includes CFI-400945, CFI-402257 and CFI-402411 (HPK1 inhibitor). The company is also advancing a pre-clinical pipeline of first-in-class antibody and TCR-based cell therapy assets. For more information, please visit www.treadwelltx.com.

