InventHelp Inventor Develops New Quality Control Systems App (LBT 402)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a scanning system and companion app to accurately manage a company's inventory information," said an inventor, from Audubon, Pa., "so I invented the QUALITY CONTROL SYSTEMS APP. My design would help to maintain the highest possible quality standards for finished goods and operations."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved system for meeting Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements. In doing so, it can be used for a variety of industries such as large retail and large food service operations with substantial inventory. As a result, it increases efficiency of operations and quality of goods. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the pharmaceutical, retailing, food service, and other industries.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-402, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

