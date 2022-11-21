Intel market share slipping in the cloud, as shown by Liftr Insights data

Intel market share slipping in the cloud, as shown by Liftr Insights data

Intel has been losing cloud market share over months, quarters, and years according to Liftr Insights data

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, reveals data indicating the signs of struggle for Intel.

Intel cloud market share is slipping, as seen in Liftr Insights data (PRNewswire)

Public cloud providers like AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Aliyun, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent Cloud all use Intel hardware for on-demand compute offerings. Intel represented 76% of all CPU components on September 30, 2022 which, according to Liftr Insights data, decreased from 81% a year before and 88% from December 31, 2019.

Liftr Insights data provides objective coverage of over 75% of the public cloud market. Public cloud consumption is a reliable predictor for private cloud infrastructure and the broader enterprise IT market.

"Public cloud mirrors what the private clouds are doing," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "The insights in the data are one of the reasons we started obtaining this unique data four years ago."

Public and private cloud infrastructure are a significant portion of the business of semiconductor companies such as Intel. With over 3½ years of data, Liftr Insights is the leading provider of cloud and semiconductor data. Market intelligence analysts use Liftr Insights data for competitive intelligence and buy-side signals to obtain alpha.

"Intel is seeing more competition," says Schadt. "And most surprisingly, from its customers themselves."

Intel and AMD are facing the rising challenge of ARM-based instances taking market share from Intel and AMD chips. ARM is a pre-IPO company which has seen growing interest over the past few years, as objectively tracked by Liftr Insights data. Many public clouds are adopting Ampere Computing instances, based on ARM architecture. Ampere Computing is another pre-IPO company tracked within Liftr Insights data.

As with CPUs, there are also changes with accelerators. Among the notable signals is the steep decline in the use of Intel FPGA accelerators. Not all public cloud providers use Intel for accelerators, but the ones that do provide a glimpse into the interest in Intel accelerators.

"Using our data, our customers recently saw one provider remove Intel FPGA offerings," says Schadt. "Changes like these are signals about FPGA accelerator adoption in general, and Intel specifically."

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, and AWS's Arm-based Graviton brands

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS, and Google

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap , among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent Cloud as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Ampere, Intel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data. Market intelligence consumers can easily ingest this timely, standardized, and operationally-compliant information into their predictive financial models.

Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. The following are trademarks and/or service marks of Liftr Insights: Liftr Insights, Liftr Cloud Components Tracker, and Liftr Cloud Regions Map.

The following are registered intellectual property marks, trademarks, or service marks of their respective companies:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

Alibaba Cloud

Google Cloud

Oracle Cloud

Tencent Cloud

Intel Corporation

Ampere Computing

Nvidia

AMD

ARM

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liftr Insights