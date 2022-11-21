Ekinops recognized for its ESG commitments: considerable improvement in ESG rating following 2022 Gaïa campaign and Silver Medal by EcoVadis

PARIS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a leading supplier of telecommunication solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, confirms another solid Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance, as shown by its considerably improved ESG rating following 2022 Gaïa campaign and its Silver Medal awarded by EcoVadis.

Following the 2022 Gaïa campaign, Ekinops obtained an overall score of 82/100, versus an average sector benchmark score (66 IT sector companies) of 54/100. Ekinops' rating considerably improved once again, up 10 points from 2020 and 30 points from 2019.

Gaïa Research, an EthiFinance subsidiary, is the go-to non-financial rating agency for companies listed on European markets. To this end, Gaïa Research assesses over 1,200 European companies using a framework of approximately 140 criteria divided into four pillars: Governance, Social, Environment and External Stakeholders. Ekinops' scores improved on the previous year for all of these criteria, with all above the sector benchmark:

Governance: 77/100 (vs. 66/100 in 2021 and an average sector benchmark score of 57/100)

Social: 81/100 (vs. 74/100 in 2021 and an average sector benchmark score of 52/100)

Environment: 92/100 (vs. 70/100 in 2021 and an average sector benchmark score of 50/100)

Ext. Stakeholders: 88/100 (vs. 85/100 in 2021 and an average sector benchmark score of 61/100)

Ekinops' ESG policy was also acknowledged and was rewarded with the EcoVadis Silver medal with a score of 63/100 for 2021/2022, placing the Company above the average benchmark, in the top 15 ranking of assessed IT sector companies.

EcoVadis is an independent platform used by companies around the world to assess the sustainability performance of their suppliers. EcoVadis' assessment is based on international ESG standards, such as the principles of the United Nations Global Compact, International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and ISO 26000 standard. The assessment focuses on 21 issues, which are grouped into four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Ekinops: continuously improving its ESG strategy

These recognitions represent the concrete result of the Group's initiatives to address priority issues, based on three strategic areas of focus:

Being an employer of choice : ensuring good working conditions for employees, protecting their well-being and health through specific measures to promote diversity and inclusion, and building loyalty through an attractive mobility and remuneration policy.

Being a responsible company with respect to third parties : Ekinops has put in place responsible systems and practices.

Limiting the environmental impact of its activities: reducing the carbon footprint of products over their entire life cycle through tangible actions.

To strengthen its ESG policy, in March 2022, Ekinops established an ESG committee mandated to advise the Company and make ESG recommendations, and to ensure that it anticipates challenges and opportunities and identifies the non-financial risks of its business with the aim of creating sustainable and responsible value.

Didier Brédy, Chairman and CEO of Ekinops, said:

"ESG challenges are at the heart of our development strategy and we continue to invest to ensure long-term growth while facing up to the challenges of sustainable value creation. These recognitions received from two of the leading ESG rating agencies on the market, demonstrate genuine recognition of our efforts to deliver a positive impact on society. We are now determined to maintain our focus on continuous improvement by taking responsible action. This is a priority upheld by our employees across the globe."

