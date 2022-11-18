UNIQLO To Hold LifeWear Day in Tokyo with Roger Federer, Global Sporting Icon, on November 19th

Event to Also Feature Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda, and Gordon Reid

TOKYO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces it will hold UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer at Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum on Saturday, November 19. The event will mark the return of Roger Federer to Japan after ending his illustrious career at the Laver Cup in September. UNIQLO launched a special website at 2pm, Wednesday, October 19, to offer tickets to spectators for the event, as well as schoolkids for a unique coaching and mentoring session with Roger.

Roger Federer will be joined at the event by fellow UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors, Kei Nishikori, and wheelchair tennis champions Shingo Kunieda and Gordon Reid. As part of the program, Roger and other Global Brand Ambassadors will host a junior tennis coaching and mentoring session for selected students from the first through fourth grades of elementary school. Under the leadership of the Japan Tennis Association, these sessions will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for juniors to meet and learn from these tennis champions in a fun and enjoyable session. The sessions will develop kids' on-court skills and emphasize other important life skills associated with being a professional sportsperson. Through LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022, UNIQLO aims to inspire young people, helping prepare them to become tomorrow's leaders.

The event will also feature unique content for all visitors to enjoy, including a special tennis session, a panel discussion with the UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors, a special product lineup, and an exhibition area that highlights the past activities of UNIQLO and Roger Federer.

Overview of UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer

When: Saturday, November 19, 2022 , 1 pm to 4:50 pm JST

Location: Ariake Coliseum (2-22, Ariake 2-chome, Koto-ku, Tokyo )

Event participants: Roger Federer , Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda , and Gordon Reid

Program*:

*Program is subject to change due to circumstances.

Special Global Fan Streaming Event

UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer will be streamed on UNIQLO LIVE STATION to 16 markets around the world. A brief live appearance by Roger Federer as a special guest is also scheduled for the program.

Broadcast date ( USA ): Saturday, November 19, 2022 , 3:30am EST / 12:30am PST

Broadcast areas: Japan , USA (except Hawaii ), Canada , UK, France , Korea, Taiwan , Hong Kong , Singapore , Vietnam , Thailand , India , Indonesia , Malaysia , Philippines , Australia

Stream available at: https://www.uniqlo.com/jp/ja/contents/live-commerce/60/

