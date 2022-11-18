This Week in Finance News: 11 Stories You Need to See

This Week in Finance News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Nov. 14-18, 2022. Photo provided by Binance. https://prn.to/3EA1ewg (PRNewswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches First NFT Collection with Binance

"We believe the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet," said Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer He Yi. "We are honored to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry."

2. FTX Group Notice Regarding Federal Court Filings and Communications

FTX Group also noted that the only authorized and official Twitter account for the Company is @FTX_Official, and all social communications from FTX Group and its executives will be relayed exclusively through that account.

3. Walt Disney World Selects Developer for 80-Acre Affordable and Attainable Housing Initiative in Central Florida

The Michaels Organization, a prominent developer with community housing properties in more than 35 states, is set to build, own, and operate more than 1,300 units on Disney's land in southwest Orange County, Florida.

4. Uber and Capital One Partner to Offer New Rewards for Savor and Quicksilver Cardholders Savor, SavorOne, SavorOne Student, and Quicksilver Student cardholders automatically earn 10% cash back on purchases with Uber when they use their card, and they get up to 24 months of complimentary Uber One membership, valued at $9.99/month. Quicksilver, QuicksilverOne, and Quicksilver Secured cardholders get up to 6 months of complimentary Uber One membership, valued at $9.99/month.

5. EY Future Workplace Index reveals surprisingly rosy attitudes on commercial real estate investment despite economic tightening

Amid the current inflation and interest rate environment, the Index found that just 33% of US C-suite business leaders will downsize their investment in commercial real estate, while 58% say they will invest in commercial real estate, which could include enhancing or expanding the real estate footprint.

6. Plug and Play to Launch Crypto and Digital Assets Innovation Platform with Visa, AllianceBlock, The INX Digital Company, IGT, and Franklin Templeton

The program aims to connect international startups with the founding partners to pilot the startups' technologies and drive the future of Crypto and Digital Assets as world-class leaders.

7. Two-thirds of Women See a U.S. Recession Ahead, but Plan to Double-down on Retirement Savings

If the U.S. does enter a recession, women are willing to be conservative elsewhere. Only 5% of women would borrow for big purchases, while seven in 10 (71%) say they will put off big purchases entirely and another quarter (24%) would only pay cash.

8. Closed Loop Partners and Brookfield Partner to Launch Circular Services, the Leading Developer of Circular Economy Infrastructure in the United States

Circular Services owns and operates municipal recycling facilities across the U.S. that enable municipalities and businesses to eliminate the billions of dollars spent annually on landfill disposal costs by ensuring that valuable commodities are recycled and reused in domestic supply chains.

9. Delta One Goes Live on the Bloomberg App Portal Delta One is a pre and post trade analysis, screening, and risk management tool that uses real time market data to give equity finance and stock loan participants visibility into the multi trillion dollar US equity options markets.

10. AccessLex Launches New Student Loan Calculator to Help Law Students Plan For Their Financial Future

Free and easy-to-use with no login required, the Calculator now includes several new features that allow law student borrowers to better understand the financial realities of their degree.

11. Achieve Predicts Subdued Spending on Gifts, Travel for 2022 Holiday Season The 2022 Season of Spending Report, published by the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights, found that 69% of U.S. adults plan on capping their gift-giving spend at $500 this year, while another 14% said they don't plan on buying any gifts.

Read more of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNfinance on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PR Newswire