Threekit Visual Commerce Launches Modular Configurator, the Most Advanced Configuration Suite on the Market, To Help Leading Global Brands Sell More Personalized Products

The new offering is part of Threekit's Fall 2022 release, which also includes new loading features and platform optimizations

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With uncertainties in the market and global brands looking for new levers to gain market share, there is more pressure to bring new, highly personalized products to market. However, it has traditionally been difficult and cumbersome to enable these complex configurations without extensive, cost-prohibitive custom coding.

To solve this challenge, Threekit Visual Commerce has launched Modular Configurator, a tool that powers both the front-end customer configuration experience and eliminates the back-end headache of custom code and SKU proliferation.

With Modular Configurator, shoppers can visualize and configure products, add multiple products in a single configuration, ensure that products only connect accurately and view final configurations in augmented reality.

This is all made possible by unprecedented platform features like dynamic additions and layout containers that do away with the need for pre-set configurations. With Modular Configurator, customers can bring a personal vision to life like never before and brands can fulfill that vision.

A New Era of Visual Commerce with Threekit's Fall Release

Threekit, the Visual Commerce platform, helps brands unlock 100% of their product by enabling even the most complicated product configurations. In addition to Modular Configurator, it is also launching several new platform upgrades.

These include the new Player Loading Toolkit, which enables brands to customize their shopper experience and interface to meet the unique needs of each product. It also includes Asset Configurator Templates and Enhanced Attribute Workflows that eliminate clicks and enhance product speed to market.

"Brands come to us everyday asking how to unlock more growth during a time of economic headwinds. We make it easier for them to show and sell complex, configurable products and it's been an unbelievable breakthrough. With Modular Configurator, they can do it with little code and at half the time and cost. We're happy to provide this kind of game-changing leverage, especially right now," says

Matt Gorniak

, CEO of Threekit.

Starting today, brands that want to sell and manufacture complex configurable products can endeavor to leap-frog the market by delivering a first-of-its-kind customer experience. Modular

Configurator, plus platform upgrades, are helping Threekit extend its leadership in the growing Visual Commerce category.

To learn more, visit www.threekit.com.

ABOUT THREEKIT

Threekit Visual Commerce is the platform to accelerate growth for the world's leading global brands. Threekit let's brands deliver premium shopping experiences and also unlocks 100% of the product catalog by showing your products in 3D, Virtual Photographer and augmented reality. When you show more, you sell more. Leading brands like Milwaukee Tools, Sloan, Steelcase, TaylorMade, and Starbucks, use Threekit. Learn more at: www.threekit.com.

