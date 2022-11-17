Protiviti Named a Select Partner for New Microsoft Supply Chain Platform

Consulting firm to provide implementation services for companies looking to have more efficient, secure and sustainable value chains

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been selected by Microsoft as a featured partner to provide consulting services to organizations that want to get the most benefit from the newly announced Microsoft Supply Chain Platform. Protiviti will provide strategy, design, implementation and operational improvement services supporting the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform.

"The disruptions and breakdown of global supply chains has left companies searching for ways to reduce risk, have end-to-end visibility and be able to make better business decisions," said David Petrucci, a managing director and global leader of the supply chain and operations practice, Protiviti. "Together with Microsoft, we can help companies gain more value from their systems and accelerate the path to innovation and transformation of their supply chains."

The Microsoft Supply Chain Platform is an open, flexible, and collaborative platform designed to address the needs of supply chain practitioners by enabling complete visibility and control of processes and data across new or existing supply chain management and ERP solutions. The platform enables customers to accelerate innovation and bridge data gaps with the new Microsoft Supply Chain Center; enhance collaboration across the ecosystem with Microsoft Teams; improve efficiency and automation with market leading capabilities in Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management; enhance workforce productivity on Power Platform; and utilize Microsoft Azure's data and AI tools, while building more secure and sustainable value chains.

"We're excited to be selected by Microsoft as a launch partner to implement its latest suite of tools," said Tom Andreesen, a Protiviti managing director and the firm's Microsoft global alliance leader. "This partnership will help meet market demand, and we look forward to working with Microsoft to ensure success for our customers."

"Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, due to the explosion in data, globalization and rate of disruption," said Ray Smith, VP Supply Chain, Business Applications and Platform at Microsoft. "It's critical that our customers have the support of leading partners like Protiviti to mitigate risk and increase agility within their supply chains to stay competitive and meet customer demands."

Protiviti was honored recently as a finalist in the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards and as a finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Security Excellence Awards in the Compliance and Privacy Trailblazer category. Protiviti was also a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards in the SAP on Azure category for its solution to a client's need to migrate its enterprise-wide data platform to the cloud. Learn more about Protiviti's Microsoft Consulting Services.

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

