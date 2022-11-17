Locus Robotics Named to Fast Company's Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Leader in Warehouse Robotics for its Innovative AMR Robotics Technology Breakthroughs That Transform the Warehouse

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment and distribution warehouses, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries — from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

"Locus is honored to be named to Fast Company's Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This award emphasizes the critical business value that Locus's proven technology brings to our customers around the world. The need for innovative, high-productivity robotics automation is a must-have as e-commerce volumes continue to increase and labor shortages persist. We're proud to help our customers efficiently meet these challenges with robust, enterprise-scale automation solutions."

The Locus solution reimagines warehouse fulfillment productivity with the industry's first fully integrated, intelligent, robotics-driven warehouse execution platform. The innovative, fully autonomous system for use in e-commerce and distribution warehouses dynamically coordinates human labor and mobile robots together to double productivity and warehouse throughput quickly, cost effectively, and scalably, dramatically improving order fulfillment efficiency, lowering operational costs, and improving the overall workplace for workers.

Deployed at more than 250 sites around the world, with as many as 500 or more LocusBots per site, the Locus solution efficiently and seamlessly orchestrates the operation and management of multiple autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) form factors using LocusOne, the company's proprietary warehouse execution software platform. This centralized, dynamic, powerful, and intelligent operations platform also provides forward-looking, real-time business intelligence, critical for optimizing productivity, proactively managing labor, and managing costs.

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Click here to see the final list.

The Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 6.

