InventHelp Inventor Develops New Doll to Prevent Child Abuse (FED 2412)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to protect children from various forms of abuse by teaching them to clearly articulate to parents or authorities about their abuse experience," said an inventor, from Spanaway, Wash., "so I invented the SAFE TOUCH. My design would safely teach children to express verbally when an individual is touching or attempting to touch them in an inappropriate area of the body."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a new doll that would help children talk about abuse. In doing so, it helps to teach, empower, and encourage children who are unable to express themselves verbally regarding sexual and physical abuse. As a result, it could help to prevent abuse. The invention features a unique design that is safe to use so it is ideal for children, parents, schools, counselors, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2412, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp