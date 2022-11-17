HAP continues statewide expansion of health care provider network

HAP members now have access to additional 25 health care facilities and nearly 900 providers in Michigan

DETROIT, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, today announced the addition of 25 health care facilities and nearly 900 health care providers to its provider network. The new additions represent several key provider organizations and include McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital and Holland Hospital along with their affiliated physicians.

"HAP's ongoing commitment is to provide the most exceptional consumer experience and that includes convenient access to the care our members want and need," said Michael Genord, M.D., president and CEO, HAP. "By adding high-quality doctors and hospitals to HAP's already extensive network of providers, we are making it even easier for members to get the care they need, when and where they need it. This is especially important for Medicare beneficiaries who are shopping for a plan right now that will meet their individual health care needs in the new year."

The following providers are being added to HAP's network, and will be in-network for HAP's 2023 Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans:

Effective Oct. 1, 2022, McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital and its 125 providers have joined the HAP network. This means that all McLaren facilities and providers in Michigan are now in-network for members of HAP's Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO, commercial (employer group and individual) HMO and PPO, and Medicaid plans.

Also effective Oct. 1, 2022, Mary Free Bed, an independent rehabilitation hospital system, has been added to the HAP network. Mary Free Bed's 23 facilities and 197 providers across Michigan are now in-network for members of HAP's Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO, commercial (employer group and individual) HMO and PPO, and self-funded plans managed by HAP's wholly owned subsidiary ASR Health Benefits.

Holland PHO will be added to HAP's network, effective Jan. 1, 2023. This physician-hospital organization is a partnership between Holland Hospital and community physicians in the Holland, Mich., area. Holland Hospital and its 160 providers will be in-network for HAP's Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO members.

Also effective Jan. 1, 2023, 422 Medicare-participating providers of Answer Health, the largest network of private practice physicians in West Michigan, will join the HAP network and will be in-network for HAP's Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO members. Answer Health providers span 24 counties in Western and Northern Michigan, from Kalamazoo to Petoskey.

Scheurer Health facilities and providers, which were already in-network for HAP's commercial and Medicare plans, are now in-network for HAP Empowered Medicaid plans. Scheurer Health has two health clinics, five rural clinics and 29 providers in the thumb region, which are now in-network for members of HAP's Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO, commercial (employer group and individual) HMO and PPO, and Medicaid plans.

