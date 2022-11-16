Power Knot win bids for biodigester installations in multiple Singapore shopping malls

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it won the bid for the installation of biodigesters to manage the disposal of food waste at multiple shopping malls in Singapore. These tenders were won through Power Knot's partner in Singapore, Datumstruct. Datumstruct (S) Pte Ltd is a leading solution provider for workplace solutions, environmental technology, and command centers.

Each shopping mall has multiple floors and hundreds of stores. Each mall has purchased one or two LFC-1000 biodigesters. Datumstruct is installing and commissioning them now in most cases with integration into a system for automatic feeding.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has ten different sizes that digest from 9 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

"Many Singaporean companies are moving towards modern solutions for age-old issues such as waste management," said Thomas Toh, Technical Sales Director at Datumstruct. "The use of modern technology allows these companies to not only track the amount of waste that's being diverted from the landfill, but reduce it by understanding the source and types of waste. The Power Knot machines are unique in their ability to categorize waste for up to 100 different sources."

"Key to the selection of the Power Knot LFC biodigesters is the ability to feed the machines in different ways and integrate them with conveyor or pipe systems," said Iain Milnes, president of Power Knot. "Datumstruct have demonstrated their ability to develop and install various feed mechanisms depending on the situation at each shopping mall. Once installed, these machines will improve operations and accountability at the malls greatly."

All LFC biodigesters automatically connect to the LFC Cloud, Power Knot's continuous data analytics system. The LFC Cloud shows statistics on usage, diagnostics, and service schedules, and can be accessed from any device anywhere in the world without installing an app. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about the operation of the LFC biodigester to the server and that data is retained for five years. All data that is available on the LFC touch screen is sent to the LFC Cloud where a user can easily create reports for stakeholders.

