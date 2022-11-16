Moxo Named Overall Client Relationship Management Platform of the Year by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards for Second Year in a Row

2022 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Recognize Moxo's Client Interaction Hub for delivering powerful legal experiences and helping firms meet the needs of digital-first clients

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo , the industry's leading client interaction workflow solution, is a proud winner of the Overall Client Relationship Management Platform of the Year category as part of the 2022 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards . The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the world's best legal tech companies, products and services, and awards those who provide innovative breakthrough solutions to the industry.

"Today's legal clients prefer the convenience of digital engagement, yet still demand the high-touch experience they've come to expect from in-person interaction," said Leena Iyar, chief brand officer at Moxo. "For the second straight year, we are proud of the success the Moxo team has achieved in helping law firms transform their business processes to meet these evolving needs. This award is a testament to the value we are creating for clients in the legal space."

Acting as a digital extension of a law firm's practice, Moxo's Client Interaction Hub provides lawyers with a unified suite of digital capabilities that enables them to streamline business processes and bring structure to the chaos of legal workflows. Through the Hub, clients can securely send and receive legal documents, provide e-signatures, interact efficiently via chat or video and reach their attorneys with ad-hoc requests at their own convenience.

Moxo's solution includes a customizable workflow builder that saves time and drives operational efficiency, allowing lawyers to focus on high-value client interactions while digital automation handles repetitive and time-consuming tasks that typically require significant manual intervention. Moxo's Client Interaction Hub also allows firms to manage their clients holistically through seamless onboarding, e-Paper trails of past interactions and client-centric workflows around case management, legal consultations, contract negotiations, due diligence and more .

Moxo's Client Interaction Hub has been built over several years in partnership with some of the world's leading banks - addressing the rigorous security and compliance needs of regulated industries. Moxo powers hubs for small firms, solo practitioners and large multi-department firms. To learn more about how the Moxo platform is helping organizations deliver modern service experiences with Client Interaction Hubs, visit https://www.moxo.com/ .

About Moxo

Modernize your client interaction management with Moxo

Today's client engagement activities are stuck in the chaos of fragmented silos — requiring significant manual intervention. Moxo provides a Client Interaction Hub for delivering streamlined OneStop service experiences and managing client interactions through modern digital automation. Businesses can streamline deadline-driven client interactions, including account onboarding, account servicing, and exception handling.

Moxo powers client interaction workflows across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, and more.

Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx. To learn more, visit moxo.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

