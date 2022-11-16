MANITOU GRABS TOP HONORS FOR ITS INNOVATIVE DESIGN AND TALENTED TEAM

Manitou pontoon boats recognized in multiple categories at the 2022 Boat Builders Award Gala

VALCOURT, QC, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) is thrilled to announce that Manitou was recognized in a total of three categories during the 2022 Boat Builder Awards , hosted by International Boat Industry (IBI) and Raymarine, at the METSTRADE Show in Amsterdam. Manitou showed up strong at the premier Boat Builder Awards ceremony and won in the Innovative On-Board Design Solution and Rising Star categories, while getting an honorable mention in the Retail Marketing Initiative category.

In August, BRP shook up the boating industry with the launch of fully redesigned Manitou pontoon boats, featuring the all-new Rotax S. The new generation of Manitou was built to rise above in every way, and elevate the on-water experience to a whole new level. The result is a truly integrated boat that frees up valuable space for boaters and their families, while pushing the design to a stunning new height.

"We set out to shake up the industry and break away from traditional pontoon and outboard engine experiences with the launch of the new generation of Manitou," says Karim Donnez, President, Marine Group at BRP. "Collectively, BRP design and engineering teams worked on reimagining the boating experience with a forward-thinking design and a focus on consumers' needs. We are honored to be recognized by industry experts for the efforts and collaboration of our innovative teams and Rising Star, Garrett Koschak, who brought this new experience to the industry. The brand marketing team also set new standards with the Manitou launch campaign by creating unique content to engage consumers along their journey."

Winner - Innovative On-Board Design Solution

The sleek new MAX Deck platform, unique and exclusive to Manitou, was incorporated into the timeless design of the boat, enabling the transom to better fit consumer needs and maximize usable space. The MAX Deck unlocks 38 square feet of additional functional space at the stern and is made possible when paired with the all-new outboard engine Rotax S featuring Stealth Technology. With the new design, Manitou has paved the way for the complete integration of the MAX Deck, removing visible hoses and wiring seen with a traditional outboard engine. This design creates a new stern experience meaning more comfort, and more possibilities for recreation that can only be found on the all-new Manitou Cruise and Explore models.

For Model Year 2023, Manitou introduced the all-new Sport Bimini that is standard on Explore models. The Sport Bimini features a forward angle to compliment the new design of walls and opens rearward, elevating the visual appearance and design of the boat. Also, the new design allows to keep the bimini up when cruising up to 55 MPH, allowing boaters to benefit from more shade throughout the day for the ultimate onboard experience.

The all-new Trifold Bench, available exclusively on the Manitou Explore models, creates three unique seating arrangements in one space, allowing for flexibility throughout an entire day on the water. Arrangements include a full length bench, face to face seating, or a face to face dinette table, effectively offering the functionality of three boats in one. The Trifold Bench is a true testament of engineering integration, forward-thinking design and a focus on consumer needs.

Winner - Rising Star: Garrett Koschak , Global Product Strategy Manager, Manitou

The Rising Star category acknowledges those aged 35 or under, working in the marine industry who have made an impact and influence through their work. "I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition. Although I am being recognized for my accomplishments, being part of the BRP family and having access to its expertise contributed to my success," said Garrett Koschak, Global Product Strategy Manager, Manitou. Garrett has been fully engaged in the BRP Marine Group mission since he began his career straight out of university 12 years ago. He is a critical member of the new product development team and works in close collaboration with the design, engineering and finance teams to ensure successful completion of the New Product Development process. Garrett possesses an in-depth understanding of the marine industry and the competitive landscape, and maintains strong relationships with sales teams and the expanding Manitou dealer network.

Honorable Mention - Retail Marketing Initiative

The Marine Brand Marketing team developed engaging and fresh content to inspire consumers along their journey and have them discover the new boating experience they can enjoy with Manitou. The campaign clearly stands out by elevating Manitou pontoon boats via a sleek, modern visual treatment, reaching audiences in unexpected and unconventional ways, and creating aspirational partnerships to bring Manitou into a class of its own.

"As we prepared for our launch, we observed that all recreational boat advertising currently looks the same," said Julie Tourville, Director, Global Marketing, Sea-Doo and Marine Group at BRP. "To break out from the sea-of-sameness, with the new creative direction and intent to elevate Manitou in an aspirational way, we developed a 360 comprehensive, multi-channel launch plan that included activation and strong influencer campaigns."

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

All-new Manitou pontoon boats revolutionize the boating experience with a timeless, modern design, a one-of-a-kind on-board experience and groundbreaking Rotax® S, the world’s first outboard engine featuring Stealth® Technology. ©BRP 2022 (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

