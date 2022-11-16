Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Dividend

HOULTON, Maine, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.138 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

In making the announcement, Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President & CEO, stated that it represented a 10.4% increase over last year's fourth quarter dividend. The dividend will be payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $966 million in assets and 16 banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot, and Cumberland counties. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2022, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the fifth year in a row and recognized the past three years as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by American Banker magazine. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

