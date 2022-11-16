hoopla digital Expands BingePass Offering with New Children's Collections

Families can now binge four new collections on hoopla digital to spark a love for literacy in children

HOLLAND, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hoopla digital, the category-creating digital service for public libraries, today announced the addition of four new hoopla BingePasses, featuring access to four new collections of children's video, books, and multimedia series.

Each of the four new hoopla BingePasses contains 100+ individual titles, comprising television shows, picture books, watch-and-learn videos, dynamic read-alongs, and more. This marks an expansion of the hoopla BingePass offering, where each pass gives unlimited streaming access for seven days with only one hoopla Instant Borrow.

"When we launched BingePass, we pledged to continue adding more BingePasses for libraries and their patrons, especially for categories where borrowing activity is high and titles are in-demand," said hoopla digital founder, Jeff Jankowski. "We're excited to continue to keep our promise with the addition of these four new BingePasses that are set to entertain families and engage children in fun and learning."

The four new BingePasses include The Highlights Collection, KidzVidz, Kids' Books in Action from Dreamscape Media, and Read-Along 2 Learn from Triangle Media, with titles from Cherry Lake Publishing and Crabtree Publishing.

The Highlights Collection: This collection includes Watch & Learn video series, Reading Quest eBook series, and Listen & Learn audiobooks, delighting kids with its positive messages, puzzles, and "things-to-do." KidzVidz: This collection of movies and TV series covers animals, inspirational children in history, and the planet, plus a how-to-draw animals series to jumpstart creativity. Kids' Books in Action: As their favorite picture books come to life, kids will get excited about reading while watching the events of their favorite stories unfold in classic bedtime stories, nursery rhymes, and other favorites. Read-Along 2 Learn: This collection is perfect for curious kids, showcasing read-along eBooks allowing young readers to explore independently or with narrator support and word highlighting. With topics like sports, animals, emotions, STEM, and more, kids can dig into the world around them at their own pace.

These new children's hoopla BingePasses come on the heels of the Hellosaursus BingePass, which gives direct access to the interactive children's video app for kids ages 2-8. Looking ahead, several more children's collections will be coming soon, including The Reading Corner BingePass. The Reading Corner shares story time videos that bring children's books to life with the help of illustrations and music for children ages 0-10.

As an innovative solution to meet the demand for binge-watching content, last year, hoopla launched BingePass, a type of hoopla Instant Borrow that provides patrons of participating public libraries with unlimited access to popular streaming content and platforms. With BingePass, patrons gain unlimited access to entire streaming collections for seven days, while only utilizing one of their monthly hoopla Instant Borrows. The continued expansion of the BingePass offering echoes hoopla's investment in bringing public libraries the best value for premium digital content.

hoopla digital offers 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than 1.25 million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, and television episodes, with a valid library card from a participating public library. Librarians interested in offering hoopla digital to patrons should contact 800-875-2785 (US), 866-698-2231 (Canada), or (02) 4732-3480 (Australia and New Zealand).

To access content on hoopla digital, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com . hoopla digital is in more than 9,500 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

About hoopla digital

hoopla is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream, and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at hoopladigital.com . hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

