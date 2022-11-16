Experience an Amazing Level of Engagement for Hybrid Collaboration with the AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) Solution - Now Available from Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The company enters the online video communications space with a new solution designed to amplify how people see, engage, and interact in hybrid work environments

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the shift to remote and hybrid work accelerated during the pandemic, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, sought out ways to leverage their expertise in imaging technology to help hybrid work teams stay engaged with one another and well-connected despite being in different locations. With growing demand for technologies that support hybrid environments, Canon U.S.A., is now entering the online video communications business by announcing the official availability of the AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) solution.

The AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) solution is a software-and-camera product suite designed to support modern hybrid meetings. (PRNewswire)

Developed by Canon U.S.A., to help support high productivity and employee engagement, the AMLOS solution is a software-and-camera product suite designed to support modern hybrid meetings. The AMLOS solution is an additional layer on top of an organization's existing, compatible conference solution.1 It allows both in-person and remote participants to engage in meetings, providing an intuitive experience with hand gesture controls for in-person participants, and a user interface that can be customized by a remote participant to help promote collaboration.1 The AMLOS solution consists of software and a Canon CR-N300 or CR-N500 PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) camera.2

"Through the launch of the AMLOS solution, Canon acknowledges hybrid working as a core component of the work environment and what it can and will look like going forward," said Keith Kmetz, program vice president, imaging, printing & document solutions, IDC. "The solution looks to improve the current collaborative experience between in-office and remote staff by leveraging its well-known camera brand equity into an opportunity to impact the hybrid work model."

Pre-launch activities have generated interest from many organizations in various industries– including those in the technology space, education sector, creative agencies and the entertainment industry. Within this year, the AMLOS solution was showcased at well-known tradeshows, including CES, NAB, and InfoComm - earning both the attention of attendees and accolades from certain tradeshow organizations. Canon U.S.A. also worked with HITRECORD and actor/producer Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who used the AMLOS solution to collaborate with hundreds of in-person and remote attendees to create an animated short film at CES 2022.

"The AMLOS solution from Canon is an exciting step forward in the hybrid work experience," said Bob Serr, VP of Microsoft's Azure Communication Services. "With enhanced visuals and seamless connectivity powered by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Teams, remote colleagues can collaborate even more effectively, together."

The AMLOS solution is now available through Canon U.S.A., Inc.'s authorized channel partners. The software is currently available for a $150 monthly subscription fee per room (MSRP).1 Each customer will also need to purchase one of the following Canon PTZ cameras per room: a CR-N300 for longer zoom range or a CR-N500 for a wider angle of view and better low light performance.2 Service and support and additional third-party solutions are required, for which additional fees apply.1

Go Ahead, Get Creative with AMLOS! For more information, watch the AMLOS Introductory Video and visit the new, interactive AMLOS webpage.

About Canon U.S.A. , Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Subscription to, purchase, and use of other Canon and third-party services and solutions required for set-up, sound, to see remote users, and other features. Subject to applicable Canon or third-party provider's terms and conditions. Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrants any third-party product, service, or feature referenced hereunder.

2 Purchase of a Canon (PTZ) Camera required for each meeting room. Subject to terms and conditions. Among other requirements. The camera requires a wired connection and needs to be on the same network as the Windows® 10 PC dedicated to the AMLOS solution.

Specifications, pricing and availability subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

To learn more about the AMLOS solution, including requirements, technical specifications and compatibility information please contact your Canon Authorized Representative.

Certain images are simulated.

Not responsible for typographical errors. Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and may also be a registered trademark or trademark in other countries. AMLOS, the AMLOS logo and Activate My Line of Sight are trademarks of Canon U.S.A., Inc. All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

