Denny’s unveils the biggest Black Friday offer: A T-shirt worth $2,186 for only $5.99!

America's Favorite Diner doubles down on deals with the launch of the Everyday Value Tee – a shirt that gives guests a year's worth of free breakfast

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's, America's Favorite Diner, is helping to simplify some of the toughest decisions – what to wear and what to eat – by dropping the hottest wearable of the year – the first T-shirt that doubles as a yearlong breakfast subscription for only $5.99.

The one-of-a-kind, value-inspired Everyday Value Tee is more than just a shirt – it's a fashionable way to get an Everyday Value Slam FREE every single day, for a year! A $2,186 value for only $5.99, each shirt features a unique QR code sewn directly into the T-shirt design for easy in-restaurant redemptions.

Denny's will only release 150 shirts across the nation, so Denny's fans and deal seekers are encouraged to head to DinerDrip.com at midnight (12 a.m. EST/9 p.m. PST) on Nov. 24, or risk missing out.

The Everyday Value Slam is part of Denny's All-Day Diner Deals value menu and one of the most beloved menu items. The meal includes two eggs and two bacon strips or sausage links, plus a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

"This year has been particularly tough on Americans' wallets," said Denny's President John Dillon. "At Denny's, we're always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us. The wearable represents a fresh expression of our ongoing commitment to value, and we look forward to hearing what our fans think and seeing the shirts in our restaurants."

Each unique QR code is valid through Dec. 31, 2023. One Everyday Value Tee offer per table, per day can be redeemed in Denny's locations in 50 states. Dine-in only, offer is not valid with online orders.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant that was founded nearly 70 years ago for one purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of September 29, 2022, Denny's had 1,613 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 153 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

