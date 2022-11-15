Travel Lemming Releases Annual Top 50 List for 2023, With Remote Destinations Landing Top Spots

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online guide Travel Lemming, read annually by 6 million travelers, today revealed its annual list of the 50 best places to travel globally.

The 2023 list is dominated by far away destinations, including Bhutan , Kosovo , Vanuatu , and Uzbekistan .

The top of the 2023 list is dominated by far away destinations, including Bhutan, Kosovo, Vanuatu, and Uzbekistan. But the number one overall spot went to an unheralded domestic destination: Lafayette, Louisiana.

Nate Hake, Travel Lemming's CEO, commented: "2023 is shaping up to be the year of 'revenge travel,' as travelers venture farther and go bigger with their trips. Our unique list of 50 hidden gems is the perfect inspiration for that once-in-a-lifetime trip."

The 50 destinations are:

#1 - Lafayette, Louisiana

#2 - Bhutan

#3 - Utila, Honduras

#4 - Île Sainte-Marie , Madagascar

#5 - Kosovo

#6 - Salento, Colombia

#7 - Vanuatu

#8 - Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia

#9 - Uzbekistan

#10 - Detroit, Michigan

#11 - St. Croix , U.S. Virgin Islands

#12 - Caye Caulker , Belize

#13 - Teotihuacán, Mexico

#14 - Mammoth Lakes, California

#15 - York, Maine

#16 - Morelia, Mexico

#17 - Húsavík, Iceland

#18 - Aswan, Egypt

#19 - Cebu, Philippines

#20 - Bogotá, Colombia

#21 - South Island , New Zealand

#22 - Whidbey Island, Washington

#23 - El Cuyo, Mexico

#24 - Karijini National Park, Australia

#25 - Crested Butte, Colorado

#26 - Kraków, Poland

#27 - Palau

#28 - Charlotte, North Carolina

#29 - Xiaoliuqiu, Taiwan

#30 - Cleveland, Ohio

#31 - Louisville, Kentucky

#32 - Reno, Nevada

#33 - Sofia, Bulgaria

#34 - Chiang Rai , Thailand

#35 - Cape Coast, Ghana

#36 - Chaco Culture National Historical Park, New Mexico

#37 - Salkantay Trek, Peru

#38 - Cataño, Puerto Rico

#39 - Tavira, Portugal

#40 - Coos Bay, Oregon

#41 - Taos, New Mexico

#42 - Mauritius

#43 - Trinidad , Trinidad and Tobago

#44 - Laurel, Mississippi

#45 - West Orange, New Jersey

#46 - Grand Junction, Colorado

#47 - Squamish, British Columbia

#48 - Zagreb, Croatia

#49 - Block Island, Rhode Island

#50 - Mt. Shasta, California

The full list can be found at: https://travellemming.com/best-places-to-travel-2023/ .

Interactive filters let readers customize their list by region and month.

The list includes 7 destinations in Europe, 5 in Asia, 4 in South America, 4 in Oceania, 4 in Africa, 6 in North America (besides the US), and 20 in the United States.

The project is a collaboration of the publication's dozens of travel writers and editors.

Travel Lemming publishes free online guides read by more than 6 million annually. It encourages travel "off the lemming path."

Media assets can be found at: https://travellemming.com/media-kit/

