Simple Donation Delivers Cryptocurrency Solution Through Partnership With Engiven

Engiven Provides Crypto Donation Integration for Simple Donation, a Leading Giving Technology for RockRMS Users

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Engiven, a leading cryptocurrency donation technologies company, announced that Simple Donation, a leader of integrated giving technologies via the RockRMS platform, has selected Engiven to provide a fully-integrated crypto donation solution for their customers.

Simple Donation is leveraging Engiven's application programming interface (API) to add cryptocurrency donations to their existing payment methods. This new giving solution will be made available to their base of more than 500 ministries. By integrating Engiven's proprietary crypto processing system, Simple Donation will activate crypto giving through their existing giving interface.

"Simple Donation is rapidly becoming a major trusted brand through their expertise with the RockRMS platform," said James Lawrence, Co-Founder and CEO of Engiven. "We're incredibly excited to partner with Simple Donation on a fully integrated cryptocurrency giving solution that will now enable all of their customers to benefit from crypto giving and grow their kingdom-focused giving."

When integrated into existing giving platforms, Engiven's API framework provides an elegantly seamless and highly secure crypto giving experience for both nonprofits and their donors. Engiven provides a fully automated and highly secure transaction environment where crypto donations are verified on the blockchain, exchanged for USD, and deposited into the nonprofit's account, all while providing real-time reporting and donation receipts to create a smooth, end-to-end solution for giving platforms and donors alike.

"We are proud to partner with Engiven to help churches uplift their congregations and communities through generosity," said Taylor Brooks, Simple Donation's founder and CEO. "With Engiven's framework, we were able to rapidly develop and debut a crypto giving solution that does just that: creates real impact by inviting heartfelt gifts."

Simple Donation's integration is the first utilization of Engiven's API framework for RockRMS and will enable ministries who use RockRMS and Simple Donation to activate crypto giving, harnessing the benefits of this new asset class.

About Engiven

Founded in 2018, Engiven is a leading provider of cryptocurrency donation services to nonprofits and faith-based organizations. The Engiven platform provides a highly automated crypto giving solution that includes block chain monitoring, automatic exchanges, gift receipts, bank deposits, IRS tax form creation, custody options, and a full suite of developer APIs. Engiven Inc. has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. For more information about Engiven, visit https://engiven.com. Follow us on Twitter (@engiveninc) and LinkedIn (Engiven, Inc).

About Simple Donation

Since 2011, Simple Donation has been serving churches by providing a tailored giving solution that channels the power of generosity into community impact. Through expert guidance and a platform built exclusively for RockRMS, Simple Donation helps our partners align their ministry with their giving goals. It's Simple: we build giving software designed for givers and the people that champion them. To learn more, visit https://simpledonation.com.

