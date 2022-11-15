iTOUCH WEARABLES ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD RENOWNED HEALTH AND WELLNESS EXPERT, JILLIAN MICHAELS

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTOUCH Wearables, the leading US-based lifestyle tech wearables brand known for producing well-priced smartwatches, fitness trackers and fashion-forward tech accessories has today announced a multi-year partnership with Health and Wellness Expert, Podcast Host and the Creator of The Fitness App, Jillian Michaels. Michaels has partnered with iTOUCH Wearables to develop exclusive Jillian Michaels edition wearables that will be available for purchase on www.itouchwearables.com and retailers nationwide in 2023.

"It's always been my mission to make health and fitness affordable, accessible, and fun. That's exactly what iTOUCH offers. Personal data to empower people in a cost effective and fashionable format. For these reasons I couldn't be more excited to begin utilizing these tools in helping millions globally reach all their wellness goals!" says Jillian Michaels.

Jillian's overwhelming success and unique connection with her audience was born from her own personal journey toward health and happiness. She has dominated the health and wellness space since the mid-2000s and built her career by motivating people worldwide to improve their nutrition, fitness and overall lifestyle through her app, books, DVDs, podcast and television appearances.

iTOUCH and Jillian are working in collaboration to design products at a great value that seamlessly fit into and streamline consumers' professional, active and social lives while encouraging healthier habits in an accessible and affordable way.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Jillian Michaels. Jillian is an icon in the health and wellness industry and embodies our brand's mission to create a global movement focused on producing a healthier and more inspired state of being. We believe that wearable technology is the future of fitness and are excited to have a partner who has been at the forefront of making a healthy lifestyle a priority." said Alen Mamrout, President of American Exchange Group.

About iTOUCH Wearables:

iTOUCH Wearables is a well-priced lifestyle tech wearables brand that produces smartwatches, fitness trackers, and fashion-forward tech accessories. To learn more about iTOUCH Wearables, please visit www.itouchwearables.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest.

About American Exchange Group:

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and branded accessories including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

About Jillian Michaels :

Jillian Michaels is a world renowned personal trainer, businesswoman, author and television personality, health and wellness expert and creator of The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels and host of the long-running Podcast Keeping It Real: Conversations with Jillian Michaels. Keep up with her at @jillianmichaels / https://www.jillianmichaels.com/

