Green Goo Announces NFL Linebacker Shaq Thompson as Brand Ambassador

Plant-based body care brand launches Rub It In campaign

and ticket giveaway to football's biggest game in Glendale, AZ on February 12, 2023

LYONS, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant-based Sierra Sage Herbs body care brand, Green Goo , is proud to announce Shaq Thompson, National Football League (NFL) linebacker and dedicated philanthropist, as its first official brand ambassador. The partnership marks the launch of Green Goo's Rub It In campaign, spotlighted by a branded advertisement featuring Thompson in select NFL team programs, which will also be included in the upcoming Super Bowl LVII yearbook. In pursuit of uniting performance-minded individuals with effective plant-based products that improve quality of life from everyday tasks to extraordinary events, Green Goo kicks off its Rub It In campaign with a giveaway of two tickets to football's biggest game in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023.

Known for his success as outside linebacker for the Carolina Panthers, a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, and the founder of the Thompson Legacy Fund, an organization dedicated to offering resources and support to low-income children in Sacramento, CA, and Charlotte, NC, as well as providing kids and young adults with access to dental care through its Shaq's Smiles program, Shaq Thompson attributes his performance, both on the field and off, in large part to how he takes care of his body. With seven seasons in the NFL under his belt, Thompson understands that proper care is essential when it comes to career longevity as an athlete. With that in mind, Green Goo has become an important part of his self-care routine with its potent plant-based formulas to help nourish and recover. The partnership extends beyond the products and performance synergies, with philanthropy as a cornerstone of the Green Goo brand and a core value of Thompson's. A certified B Corp, Green Goo aligns and partners with charities, aid organizations, and causes both in the United States and around the world, and the brand will become a sponsor of Thompson Legacy Fund events throughout the year.

"As a professional athlete, what I put on my body is vitally important," explains Shaq Thompson. "Green Goo helps me heal my body naturally so I can stay in the game. Beyond the products themselves, knowing that we're both committed to philanthropy and improving our communities is instrumental in our partnership, and I'm excited to join Green Goo in their mission to spread goodness."

As a key player in Green Goo's Rub It In campaign, Thompson will leverage his social media following to help amplify the message of the power of plant-based wellness and educate his community about the benefits of Green Goo. To celebrate the launch of the campaign, Green Goo is giving away two tickets to football's biggest game in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023, plus $2,000 to cover travel expenses. Click here for details.

"We are honored that Shaq Thompson has chosen to partner with us to help us bring Green Goo to a new audience, expanding the reach of our plant-based body care solutions and our philanthropic efforts," states Sierra Sage Herbs CEO and Co-Founder Jodi Scott. "In addition to being a world-class athlete, Shaq's dedication to giving back and improving the lives of young people is inspiring and a true reflection of his character. We're beyond thrilled to be elevating wellness together."

Green Goo is a collection of plant-based portable first aid and body care products that are crafted using a proprietary lipid-infusion process. Rather than using harsh chemicals or pre-made extracts, Green Goo infuses healing herbs and whole-plant botanicals in rich, nourishing organic essential oils to maximize the purity and elevate the healing properties of its products. Green Goo ingredients are organic whenever possible, are sourced using fair trade principles, and include no harmful chemicals.

Committed to making the best all-natural, plant-based skincare products, Sierra Sage Herbs is on a mission to spread goodness, empower change, and redefine natural body care. Founded in 2008 by sisters Jodi and Jen Scott and their mother, Kathy Scott, the company's natural products brands, which are cruelty free and made in the USA, include Green Goo , Good Goo , and Southern Butter . These brands are sold across more than 100,000 points of distribution around the US, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walgreen's, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Kroger, among many others. A certified B Corp, Sierra Sage Herbs aligns and partners with charities, aid organizations, and causes both in the United States and around the world. To learn more, visit: www.greengoo.com .

NFL Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson , started his foundation, The Thompson Legacy Fund , as a dedication to his mom passing. Thompson Legacy Fund focuses on providing resources and support to low-income children in the Sacramento and Charlotte areas. Dental health has become a statement in Shaq's heart and foundation because of the value it holds in a kid's confidence and ability to chase their dreams. Thompson Legacy Fund has partnered with TeamSmile to provide thousands of kids with free dental health and care for the past two years to achieve their mission. To learn more, visit: www.thompsonlegacyfund.org .

