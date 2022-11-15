Cloudbrink emerges from stealth with $25 million backing to transform the hybrid workplace

High-performance connectivity and security service turbocharges access, last-mile and end-to-end performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbrink today announced $25 million in venture funding led by Highland and The Fabric co-creation studio to launch the industry's first hybrid access as a service (HAaaS). The Cloudbrink service delivers enterprise-grade network performance, reliability and security to the hybrid workforce.

Cloudbrink instantly transforms any home Internet or cellular connection to deliver business-grade in-office performance with robust reliability and zero trust security to users wherever they are. The 100% software-only solution increases employees' productivity and reduces enterprise threat vectors without any gateway, hardware or appliance management.

Enterprises that have tested the software-only technology report performance improvements of up to 30x. For example, the software can reduce the effects of packet loss on latency from 300 msec on a video conference to less than 10 msec.

Prakash Mana, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cloudbrink, said: "We've spoken to hundreds of CIOs and CISOs who are struggling to resolve the twin problems of performance and security for the hybrid workforce. They have found no existing solution that adequately addresses the performance issues.

"Cloudbrink's HAaaS replaces legacy VPN and SD-WAN architectures and enables employees to work from anywhere in the world. We're seeing an order-of-magnitude reduction in file transfer times and a terrific audio/video quality improvement. The business cares about that because when you transform the quality of experience for the user you don't just increase productivity, you transform morale."

Cloudbrink has three components:

The Brink App installed on end-user devices leverages the power of AI to overcome any network challenges and guarantees an excellent quality of experience for the end-user, regardless of the network.

Enterprise access edges called Fast Edges automatically created close to the end user enable Cloudbrink to react rapidly to changes in demand, guaranteeing the highest possible performance.

Cloudbrink software deployed in the customer's cloud environment or data center provides a secure end-to-end connection built on dark network and zero trust principles from the end user to their applications.

Mauricio Sanchez, research director at networking analyst Dell'Oro Group said:"As enterprises shift to the cloud and embrace hybrid work, a resulting challenge has been the inferior application experience arising from the stability and performance inadequacies in the last mile. As a result, we see the focus on application experience as a vital driver of the SD-WAN market and our expectation of revenue doubling to $4 billion by 2026."

Rajan Raghavan, CEO of The Fabric and co-creator of Cloudbrink said: "Legacy remote access, broadband and wide area network solutions are not able to scale for the new digital and mobile workforce. With its deeply differentiated technology, Cloudbrink is extremely well-positioned to enable enterprises to deliver secure productivity to their hybrid workforce."

Corey Mulloy , managing partner at Highland said: "The shape of the network has changed, but the technology hasn't caught up. Enterprise users now demand lightning-fast access to apps running in the cloud or the data center from anywhere without worrying about security and how they connect. The Cloudbrink team stood out with their unique approach to applying AI to last-mile challenges, edge connectivity and security."

Nitesh Trikha, chief product officer, at smart buildings technology company View , said: "Zoom and Teams meeting interactions across the US and India teams were subpar compared to interactions within the US, due to last mile connectivity issues. Our teams struggled with video, screen share, and application experiences due to latency. The minute they started using Cloudbrink, it was like turning on a light. Productivity and collaboration experiences have improved significantly for the team."

About Cloudbrink

Cloudbrink brings the industry's highest-performance connectivity to the modern hybrid workforce anywhere in the world. The company uses AI and ML to provide edge-native hybrid access as a service (HAaaS), delivering accelerated performance for cloud, SaaS and data center applications.

With thousands of dynamic PoPs, Cloudbrink's software-only solution builds on highly secure zero-trust and dark network principles to enable an in-office experience for users anywhere while reducing operational complexity for network, security and IT administrators.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, the Cloudbrink team has decades of combined expertise in last-mile network connectivity, security, and distributed systems. The team includes co-founder Prakash Mana (former PulseSecure and Citrix) and founder Subbu Ponnuswamy (former Mojo Networks and Aruba).

