Absolut Unleashes the Espresso Martini Lifestyle this Holiday Season Underscoring its "Born to Mix" Campaign

The brand synonymous with mixing people, ideas & cocktails brings the high-spirited cocktail to life as inspiration for holiday entertaining and fashion

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Absolut unveils the next chapter of the " Born To Mix – World of Absolut Cocktails " campaign. The iconic brand is playfully spotlighting the trendsetting Espresso Martini with an elevated yet effortless holiday hosting guide and inspired handbag that is equal parts talkable, wearable and sippable.

Absolut Vodka (PRNewsfoto/Pernod Ricard USA) (PRNewswire)

New traditions will define the 2022 holiday season, with 80% of shoppers planning to celebrate more "mini" moments ( Pinterest Insights ). Drawing on this holiday insight, Absolut has partnered with entertaining experts Hauste to curate the Absolut Espresso Martini Mini Soirée Guide - a new resource for making getting together more often easier than before and doing it in Espresso Martini-themed style. From festive food pairings, high-energy playlists, design inspiration, a cocktail kit , fashion recommendations and more, the Mini Soirée Guide is designed to unlock time for hosts to focus on what really matters: mixing with loved ones.

"The Absolut Espresso Martini has evolved with our palates over time and the popularity of the cocktail we find in our glass today speaks to the brand's versatility and mixability," said Matt Foley, Vice President of Marketing, Absolut. "Our recent campaign, 'Born to Mix,' personifies popular Absolut cocktails to inspire people of all backgrounds to mix together, including the lively, attention-grabbing personality of the Espresso Martini, and we're thrilled to dimensionalize this for the holidays through special moments of conviviality."

Thanks to the Mini Soirée Guide, the Absolut Espresso Martini will be the go-to cocktail acting as the centerpiece for entertaining this holiday season. Derived from a recipe that exudes sophistication and elegance with its rich, full-bodied, and complex yet smooth taste, Absolut is the bedrock for the Espresso Martini's decadent velvet and warming flavor profile. Although it never went out of fashion, the cocktail has made a huge comeback recently thanks to its timeless flavor, spirited espresso, charming appearance, and glitzy origin story to match.

Absolut will also elevate holiday style and merriment with a festive collaboration with viral designer, Nikolas Bentel . Launching Black Friday, Absolut and Bentel will energize the annual shopping moment and holiday gatherings with a limited-edition drop of The Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag. Just like the cocktail, this one-of-a-kind gift will be the talk of the season, designed to grab the attention of any room with its cool nostalgic, yet upbeat design.

"The goal of The Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag is to bring the iconic cocktail beyond the bar, onto the streets and into people's homes," said Nikolas Bentel, designer. "Attention-grabbing, yet classic, there is a real story to tell with this creative contrast: just like the timeless recipe, The Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag is the perfect mix of bold complexity and classic nostalgia."

Serving as the unexpected inspiration for entertaining as the centerpiece, the fashion and the culture of the season, the spirit of Absolut's Espresso Martini can elevate any holiday occasion effortlessly. Mixed with Absolut, Kahlúa and espresso, the delicious and lively cocktail is best enjoyed together with friends and family.

Please visit the www.hauste.co/absolutminisoiree to learn more about Espresso Martini inspired holiday hosting and don't miss The Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag drop on Friday, November 25th.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY

ABSOLUT®. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 40% ALC./VOL. ©2022. IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO., NEW YORK, NY.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

CONTACT

Joanna Manning

joanna.manning@pernod-ricard.com

Hannah Jones

hjones@webershandwick.com

Absolut Espresso Martini Mini Soiree Guide (PRNewswire)

The Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Absolut