ThinkAndor® Partners with MindCare Solutions to Power AI-Enabled Virtual Care to Combat Behavioral Health Crisis Nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that provides world-renowned healthcare organizations a better way to connect and collaborate, partners with MindCare Solutions, one of the nation's leading telepsychiatry providers to acute hospitals, behavioral health hospitals and post-acute environments.

Health systems are overwhelmed with congestion in the emergency department (ED), placing a heavy burden on hospitals experiencing staffing shortages. With as many as one in eight patients presenting at the ED suffering from a mental health issue, the wait for a consultation can take hours. Hospitals and health systems can now combat long turnaround times for adult and pediatric consultations and reduce unnecessary ED visits with MindCare's national network of qualified mental health professionals and ThinkAndor's virtual triage functionality that appropriately routes patients to the best level of care. This innovative new care offering gives mental health patients access to the support they need to battle their mental health challenges.

"As a leading provider of telepsychiatry and behavioral health services, MindCare Solutions is focused on addressing the mental health crisis with evidence-based clinical care pathways, advanced technology, and world-class providers," stated David Morris, CEO, MindCare Solutions. "Since 2020, telehealth appointments for mental health have increased 100-fold. By partnering with Andor Health, MindCare Solutions can provide a scalable, holistic approach to mental health without burdening a health systems existing staff."

"By integrating technology and workflows, we are bringing just-in-time behavioral health capabilities to any care setting. This unrivaled capability directly addresses staffing shortages by creating unprecedented efficiencies in the ED while keeping patients within the healthcare system," explained Raj Toleti, chairman and CEO of Andor Health.

