Territorium to Present at PlugFest 2 with Digital Credentials Consortium, Randa Solutions, and Jobs for the Future (JFF)

Leading education institutions come together to lead discussion on system interoperability and compatibility within verifiable credentials and expansion of learner and employment records

State Administrators, educators, employers, and EdTech members meet to discuss Comprehensive Learner Record (CLR) or Learner and Employment Record (LER) exploration, implementation, and management

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Territorium , a global education technology leader with 10 million users across 15 countries, today announced it will co-lead a presentation alongside Digital Credentials Consortium , Randa Solutions , and Jobs for the Future (JFF) at PlugFest 2 on November 14, 2022. The presentation will demonstrate system-wide smart wallet interoperability, the operation of protocols, and the ability to send and receive verified credentials.

The purpose of PlugFest – hosted by JFF – is to issue W3C Verifiable Credentials in the Open Badges v3 format and Decentralized Identifiers to smart wallets using protocols that are popular in the education and workforce ecosystem.

Through her work at JFF, Sharon Leu, Executive in Residence, created the PlugFest series to increase efforts to expand self-sovereign identity, blockchain-based identity, and related interoperability techniques, which have sparked conversation amongst state administrators, educational institutions, credential providers, and training providers.

Territorium's CTO, Gerardo Saenz, VP of Product and VP of Business Development, Rebecca Busacca, will demo Territorium's smart wallet solution and demonstrate that the wallet can send and receive verified credentials in interoperable ways.

"As interest grows around the use of digital credentials, we must come together to provide education and workforce ecosystems with the best guidance on how to effectively use them and ensure interoperability across distributed systems," said Saenz. "We are proud to be working with these leading institutions to propel the creation and adoption of verified credentials across all sectors."

Plugfest will take place in Mountain View, CA at the Computer History Museum the day before the Internet Identity Workshop (IIW). The event brings together the largest concentration on the planet of talent dedicated to designing and building identity systems that empower individuals.

To learn more about the event, visit https://w3c-ccg.github.io/vc-ed/plugfest-2-2022/ .

About Territorium

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium's solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and skills acquisition, wherever it happens. Territorium is IMS certified and supports more than 10 million users worldwide. For more information, visit www.territorium.com

About Jobs for the Future

Jobs for the Future (JFF) drives transformation of the American workforce and education systems to achieve equitable economic advancement for all. For more information, visit www.jff.org .

