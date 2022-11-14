Panoramix and TradePMR Launch a New Technology Integration Designed to Streamline Performance Reporting and Billing for RIAs

The innovative arrangement is intended to simplify and automate key workflows RIAs manage, providing enhanced reporting for their clients while streamlining the billing process.

EAGAN, Minn. and GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoramix, an innovative advisor technology platform, and TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider, announced today a new technology integration intended to streamline and automate many of the processes for performance reporting and billing workflows RIAs are managing in their advisory businesses.

The technology integration will include a data integration that eliminates the manual processing of daily reconciliation

The technology integration will include a seamless data integration so that advisors no longer need to manually process their daily reconciliations. Additionally, the integration is designed to automate many of the workflows in their billing processes to speed up revenue generation. As part of this seminal arrangement, Panoramix and TradePMR are investing in an enhanced API integration slated for 2023, designed to streamline and automate even more processes so that advisors using Panoramix and TradePMR should garner further productivity and operational efficiencies.

"We are very excited and honored to strengthen our relationship with TradePMR," said Chris Hastings, CEO of Panoramix. "Our companies share a commitment to service as demonstrated by both of our consistently high ratings for advisor service and satisfaction.1 We believe Panoramix offers a fantastic solution at a superb price for TradePMR advisors and we look forward to strengthening this relationship going forward."

Every year, the T3 Advisor Software survey1 asks advisors how they rate the usability and satisfaction with the technology tools they use every day. For the last 4 years, Panoramix has been rated the highest in customer service, while TradePMR has also consistently rated at the top of its category as well.

"As a firm, we want to work with vendors that see the world similarly – relentlessly work to provide amazing service to RIAs," said Scott Victoria, Chief Operating Officer, TradePMR. "This integration came as a direct request from advisor feedback and after working with their team it's easy to understand why. I'm confident that Panoramix is going to be a great billing and performance reporting solution for Fusion users."

To learn more about the Panoramix/TradePMR integration, current TradePMR Fusion users can log into Insight to learn more. Interested in learning more about TradePMR's Fusion platform, contact sales@tradepmr.com.

About Panoramix

Sapphire Software Services inc., a custom software and business-to-business automation company founded in 2003, developed Panoramix® for financial advisors in 2013 and completes 16 planned releases per year to the product. Sapphire brings business applications to the web, provides consulting services with, what they believe, are the best vendors and partnerships, and offers professional development capabilities to automate business processes. Sapphire specializes in business application software development for companies in the financial services sector. Panoramix, its award-winning2 flagship software platform for financial advisors, focuses on providing multi-custodial performance reporting and client billing, with a wide-ranging additional feature set. Sapphire markets under the name Panoramix Financial. For more information on Panoramix connect with us at www.PanoramixFinancial.com.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Securities are offered through Trade-PMR, Inc.

Trade-PMR, Inc. and Sapphire Software Services, Inc. are separate and unaffiliated companies.

1 T3/Inside Information Survey, Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres, May 2022, sponsored by AssetBook, Holistiplan, Advyzon, Addepar, and Fidelity Investments.

2 Wealthmanagement.com 2021 Industry Awards, September 2021, Panoramix Financial, Corporate Social Responsibility, Technology Providers.

