Global Digital PR Awards 2022 Names 5W Digital as Finalist

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Digital, the in-house full-service digital agency for 5WPR, is pleased to announce it was named a finalist in the Global Digital PR Awards 2022 for multiple campaigns.

Award judges recognized the agency's work for client Thriftbooks in the Best Integrated Digital PR Campaign category. 5W Digital helped Thriftbooks organically grow their overall social community, expanding share-of-voice, and driving meaningful engagement to ultimately increase customer retention and conversions.

Additionally, the Global Digital PR Awards shortlisted 5W's campaign for client Sparkling Ice as a finalist in the Best Use of TikTok category, recognizing 5W Digital's development of a digital strategy plan for TikTok to meet the goal of growing Sparkling Ice's community of Gen-Z consumers.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts alongside our amazing client partners," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "The team went above and beyond, creating opportunities to break through and shine across a crowded social media landscape. Being named two-time finalists in these awards is a well-deserved recognition for our team and clients."

Winners will be announced virtually via social posts on Thursday, December 1, by @dontpanicevents.

5W Digital is comprised of specialists within specific areas of digital marketing, led by industry veterans, ensuring all digital programs share the same results-driven and hands-on client approach that defines 5W's award-winning campaigns. Whether working on highly focused campaigns, or integrating across platforms to build over-arching digital programs, the team combines the technical and creative expertise with the consumer-savvy and business acumen that clients have come to trust from 5W campaigns.

About 5W Digital

5W Digital, the dedicated digital marketing division of 5W Public Relations, is a full-service digital agency based out of NYC. The agency is known for creative and strategic services including social media, influencer marketing, paid media, and search engine optimization, encompassing the entire pipeline including content creation, paid support, strategic influencer campaigns, data & analytics, and more. 5W Digital produces award-winning work, recognized by multiple MarCom Awards as well as receiving industry recognition from the PR Platinum Awards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

