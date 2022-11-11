CELEBRITY CRUISES TO TAKE GUESTS TO EVERY CONTINENT AND CORNER OF THE WORLD IN 2024-2025 SEASON

From year-round sailings in Europe and Asia, to the award-winning Edge Series ships making market debuts around the world, Celebrity Cruises' new season will turn traveler bucket lists into "book it" lists

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Celebrity Cruises announced its most ambitious season of sailings ever, with nearly 500 sailings for the 2024-2025 season that send the line's fleet of 16 relaxed luxury ships, including Celebrity AscentSM, the fourth ship in the highly acclaimed Edge SeriesⓇ, to more than 250 destinations in 70 countries. The new offerings include first-ever homeports for some of Celebrity's award-winning Edge Series ships; new year-round offerings in Europe, with new ports; new overnights and double overnights; and new experiences across the rich cultures of every region while basking in the fullness of the Celebrity cruise experience.

Celebrity Cruises Unveils 2024-2025 Deployment Schedule that spans all 7 continents and more than 300 destinations around the globe (PRNewswire)

Highlights of the new 2024-25 season include:

Year-round sailings with more than 40 different itineraries in Europe , along with overnights in 11 of the world's most popular cities from Lisbon, Portugal , to Istanbul, Turkey , and Reykjavik, Iceland ; and brand-new ports of call including Pauillac ( Bordeaux ), France ; Brindisi and Trieste, Italy ; and Kavala and Volos, Greece ;

The Edge Series ships deployed to new regions of the world with Celebrity Edge Ⓡ sailing to Alaska roundtrip from Seattle ; and Celebrity Apex TM sailing from London to the Norwegian Fjords and the Arctic Circle, the latter a destination Celebrity hasn't visited since 2014;

Year-round sailings from Asia , including an entire summer of sailings from Tokyo, Japan

New 3-night Caribbean itineraries, complemented by sailings up to 12 nights from four departure ports - Miami , Fort Lauderdale , Tampa and San Juan, Puerto Rico .

"For our 2024/2025 season, we wanted to take our offerings to new heights - all in celebration of our fourth Edge Series ship, Celebrity Ascent, sailing its inaugural season in 2024," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. "There's truly no better way to see the world's best places than on the world's best places where our guests are treated to the accommodations and amenities of a Celebrity ship - a luxury hotel, Michelin-quality dining, and a world-class luxury spa retreat all in one with the world just steps away."

A European season like no other

With seven ships, including three Edge Series ships – Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity, BeyondSM, and Celebrity Apex - Celebrity Cruises expands on its legacy of award-winning European itineraries with 153 different sailings visiting nearly 100 destinations.

For the first time ever, an Edge Series ship will homeport outside of London, with Celebrity Apex hosting more Norwegian Fjord sailings than ever before, including a new, 12-night Norwegian Fjord and Arctic Circle itinerary.

Celebrity Ascent will embark on its inaugural European season with itineraries visiting culturally rich cities throughout Spain, Italy, France and Greece; while Celebrity Beyond will embark on 10- and 11-night itineraries to Greece, Istanbul, Naples, and more.

Additional itinerary options include sailings throughout Scandinavia, along with special sailings to Egypt and Israel.

Discover Asia

Homeporting in Tokyo (Yokohama) from April 2024 to October 2024, the newly revolutionized Celebrity MillenniumⓇ will sail 12-night itineraries, immersing guests in the physical and cultural beauty of Japan from the awe-inspiring Mt. Fuji, to the quiet temples and bamboo groves of Kyoto, with each sailing including overnight stays in Osaka. Special sailings immerse guests in the country's renowned summer festivals culture including Golden Week in May.

Following its season in Japan, Celebrity Millennium will join Celebrity SolsticeⓇ providing guests an opportunity to immerse themselves in the cultural offerings of Southeast Asia on 11- to 14 night sailings visiting 32 destinations across Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and more from September 2024 to April 2025.

Alaska, The Last Frontier

Roundtrip from Seattle, Celebrity Edge – the first Edge Series ship to sail to Alaska – will take guests on 7-night itineraries to the pristine Endicott Arm Fjord and Dawes Glacier, complete with breathtaking views and gushing waterfalls, with stops in Victoria, British Columbia, and Ketchikan. Joined by Celebrity Summit and Celebrity Solstice, together, they will offer 57 sailings and an array of 6- to 8-night itineraries from May to September 2024.

A Caribbean Vibe

For the 2024-25 season, eight Celebrity ships, including three Edge Series ships – Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity Beyond, and Celebrity Apex - will offer itineraries ranging from 3-night weekend getaways to longer 12-night voyages. Itinerary offerings include:

Celebrity Ascent - making her Caribbean debut with rotating 7-night Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries, visiting the picturesque ports of St. Thomas and St. Maarten , or the historic Georgetown, Grand Cayman and the unique landscape of Labadee, Haiti , where beachside meets mountside;

Celebrity Beyond - sailing 10- and 11-night itineraries to the Southern Caribbean , visiting St. George , Grenada ; St. John's Antgua, St. Maarten , and more. For those looking to check off a bucket list destination, Celebrity Beyond will also take guests to see the modern marvel that is the Panama Canal;

Celebrity Apex - transporting guests on a 7-night itinerary to some of the most sought-after destinations in the region including Puerto Plata , Dominican Republic ; Labadee, Haiti ; Key West , Bimini, Bahamas ; St. Kitts , Tortola, and more;

Additional book-it list sailings include:

Celebrity Edge returning for her second season Down Under , embarking on a selection of 3- to 14-night itineraries starting October 2024 and running through April 2025 .

Setting sail to the Galapagos aboard one of the brand's three uniquely intimate and stunning ships – Celebrity Flora ®, Celebrity Xpedition ® or Celebrity Xploration ® – on six or seven-night itineraries carefully curated to ensure wanderlust travelers experience all this extraordinary archipelago offers. Every sailing includes an option to extend the experience on land.

Celebrity Equinox Ⓡ embarking on her inaugural season in South America , including a 14-night itinerary exploring the beauty of Patagonia, Argentina and Antarctica , as well as taking in a tango show or surfing the beautiful beaches of Montevideo, Uruguay .

Celebrity EclipseⓇ making her Northeast debut, sailing to Canada and New England; Greenland and Iceland ; and offering 7-night Bermuda itineraries from the New York area.

For more information on all sailings available for the 2024-25 season, guests can contact a trusted travel advisor or visit https://www.celebritycruises.com/2024-2025-cruises .

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 15 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL).

