Texas Ranch Retreat with Custom "Party Barn" on 20 Riverfront Acres Heads to Luxury Auction®

HILL COUNTY, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique property in central Texas that combines residential, ranch and corporate retreat amenities will be sold to the highest bidder at a luxury auction without reserve on November 18. The 20-acre property was recently featured in Mansion Global, and includes three primary structures for living and entertaining, in addition to 2,000 feet along the Brazos River. The ranch was given the name Pecan Bluff on the Brazos River by its current owner.

The luxury auction sale of the property is being managed by Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions, a firm specializing in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties. Platinum is offering the ranch in cooperation with listing agent Susan Klimaszewski of ExP Realty in Hill County, TX.

"Both Susie and the seller have been terrific in working with us for the planned sale," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. Lesnock also emphasized the exceptional condition of the property. "From living quarters to landscaping, the seller and his staff have left no stone unturned."

While Pecan Bluff was initially priced at $5 million when it first came to market in mid-2021, the highest bidder of the November 18 auction will be the new owner, regardless of the high bid price. According to Platinum, it's an opportunity that shouldn't be missed. "Looking at this property online and in photography simply doesn't compare to a site visit," stated Chase Boruff, Platinum's representative for the sale. "The manicured grounds, extensive river-frontage, and amazing sunsets really create an idyllic setting, and the 'party barn' is one-of-a-kind."

In addition to two residences – named the River House and Creek House, based on their primary views – the property also includes an impressive, saloon-themed barn that is fully customized for use as a conference center and entertainment venue. The facility offers more than 5,000 interior square feet and features an imported wet bar, DJ booth, performance stage with professional-caliber audio/video systems, a commercial-grade kitchen, and an impressive collection of western and vintage accents and décor, ranging from classic jukeboxes and pinball machines to neon signs for Standard Oil. The property owner created the barn to serve as both a training venue for corporate retreats and an entertainment space.

Together, the River House and Creek House provide 5,700 square feet of interior living space, with 6 beds and 5.5 baths. They also feature sprawling outdoor living areas, which include multiple deck lounges, firepits, barbecues, and two jacuzzi tubs – one at each residence. The Creek House also offers a custom pool with a large sun deck and a covered summer kitchen.

Now through auction day, Mr. Boruff will be hosting daily tours of Pecan Bluff between the hours of 10am and 4pm CT, for any interested purchasers or for brokers with prospective clients. Those buyers wishing to participate in the luxury auction sale must formally register with Platinum by a deadline of 5pm CT on Thursday, November 17. Registration details are available by contacting Mr. Boruff at 800.853.2101. Additional property and auction information is also available online at TexasLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The luxury real estate auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties located within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.25 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.9 billion in additional luxury property assets worldwide. Learn more at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

Pecan Bluff’s 20 acres are carefully maintained, and include many mature oak and pecan trees. Here, a tree swing hangs from a large oak. TexasLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

Pictured here is the main salon of the River House, one of Pecan Bluff’s two residences. The home offers river views and sprawling outdoor living areas that include lounges, BBQs, and a fire pit with surround seating. More details at TexasLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

Beautiful sunsets provide a colorful backdrop to the property’s manicured grounds, with the sun’s red and orange hues reflected on the surface of the Brazos River. TexasLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

Known as Pecan Bluff, the property’s three living structures are sited upon 20 gently rolling acres, with 2,000 ft of frontage along the Brazos River in Hill County, Texas. The Dallas Fort-Worth area is within an 80-min drive. Discover more at TexasLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

The property also includes an impressive “party barn” that also functions as a conference center. The custom-built structure includes an imported wet bar, professional-caliber “DJ booth” and performance stage with accompanying audio/video systems, a commercial-grade kitchen, and an impressive collection of western and vintage accents and décor. More at TexasLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

The outdoor living areas of the Creek House, the property’s other residence, feature a custom pool with a large, stone-paver surround, jacuzzi tub and covered summer kitchen with countertop seating. The River House also has a jacuzzi tub. Property plans and features at TexasLuxuryAuction.com. (PRNewswire)

