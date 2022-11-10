NRx Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 14, 2022

--Company to Host Conference Call November 14, 2022, at 8:00AM ET---

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company today announced that management will report third quarter 2022 financial results prior to the market open on November 14, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast on November 14, 2022, 8:00AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and provide a clinical and corporate update. Management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

NRx Logo (PRNewswire)

NRx Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call & Webcast November 14, 2022 , at 8:00 AM ET

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at: NRx Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. A replay will be available following the call on the Company's website.

Participants that are unable to join the webcast can access the conference call via telephone by dialing domestically +1 (833) 630-1956 or internationally +1 (412) 317-1837.

About NRX-101

Up to 50% of individuals with bipolar disorder attempt suicide over their lifetime, and estimates indicate that up to 20% may succumb to suicide. The only FDA-approved treatment for patients with bipolar depression and acute suicidal ideation & behavior (ASIB) remains electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). Conventional antidepressants can increase the risk of suicide in certain patients; hence their labels contain a warning to that effect. NRX-101 is a patented, oral, fixed dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, neither of which has shown addiction potential. Based on the results of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study, NRX-101 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of severe bipolar depression in patients with ASIB after initial stabilization with ketamine or other effective therapy.

NRX-101 is one of the first oral antidepressants currently in late-stage clinical studies targeting the NMDA-receptor in the brain, which represents potentially a key new mechanism to treat depression with and without suicidality, as well as PTSD and other indications. To date, NRX-101 is the only oral NMDA investigational medicine focused on bipolar depression in patients with acute and sub-acute suicidality.

NRx Pharmaceuticals expects to begin its registration trial for NRX-101 under a SPA in 4Q 2022 or early Q1/2023.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The company's lead program NRX-101, a fixed-dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, targets the brain's NMDA receptor and is being investigated in a Phase 3 trial under an FDA Special Protocol Agreement and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in patients with bipolar depression and suicidal ideation, an indication for which the only approved treatment is electroshock therapy. NRx Pharmaceuticals has also initiated a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with Sub-Acute Suicidality, a substantially broader indication. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Special Protocol Agreement were awarded by the FDA based on the Company's prior STABIL-B trial that demonstrated substantial improvement over available therapy in reducing depression and suicidality compared to placebo when patients were treated with NRX-101 after a single dose of ketamine.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business prospects, and market and industry trends and conditions, as well as the Company's strategies, plans, objectives, and goals. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management.

The Company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement, and all forward-looking statements are herein qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth above.

CORPORATE CONTACT

Molly Cogan

Sr. Director, Global Communications

mcogan@nrxpharma.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Suzanne Messere

Investor Relations

suzanne.messere@sternir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.