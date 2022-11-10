Kara Ward Joins Falcon Capital Advisors as General Counsel and Managing Director

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Capital Advisors , a leading business advisory firm providing strategic advice, technical expertise and engagement execution to financial institutions and government agencies, announced today that Kara Ward has joined the firm as General Counsel and Managing Director.

"Kara's role will be to focus on the intersection of consumer financial services innovation and government," said Armando Falcon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Capital Advisors. "Her expertise perfectly aligns with sectors our firm is actively serving: the single-family mortgage market, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), small business lending, and federal grants/loan guarantee management. In addition, she has deep experience with distributed ledger technology (blockchain) and cryptocurrency. Kara will be a valuable addition to our growing consulting team as well as a key strategic counselor to our government, private sector and digital transformation clients."

Ward brings more than 14 years of experience in banking, finance, housing, as well as deep knowledge of the legislative and regulatory process. She is especially well-versed in complex, cross-governmental matters with intricate legal, policy and financing aspects. Ward's prior experience includes time as a Partner in an Am Law 50 law firm's public policy and regulation group, and an Attorney-Advisor at the Office of the General Counsel, Banking & Finance Division of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. She is also a Board Member at HomeFree USA, a housing counseling organization, and a Board Member of Women in Housing and Finance.

Ward has a J.D. from George Washington University Law School and a B.A. from Georgetown University.

About Falcon Capital Advisors

Falcon Capital Advisors (FCA) is a Washington, D.C.-based business and technology advisory firm that provides strategic advice, technical expertise and engagement execution to financial institutions and government agencies. The FCA team is comprised of industry experts who have developed deep financial services expertise by serving as regulators at federal financial regulatory agencies and as top business and technology executives at leading financial institutions. FCA's capabilities span the entire mortgage landscape, from origination and servicing to government agency consulting. The firm's technology consulting practice is known for its expertise in digital transformation, its ability to implement as well as design solutions, and its vendor-agnostic approach. For more information, go to falconcapitaladvisors.com.

