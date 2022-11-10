Iceland's First Family Resort is Only Months Away

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Hotels and Resorts are making a substantial investment in Iceland's hospitality industry, with the construction of the country's first family resort. At a cost of several billions of krona, the exciting project is currently in its final stages before approval, and will launch by the close of 2023.

Transforming an existing hotel, along with over 50ha of land, the family resort will be located in Southern Island, in close proximity to several major tourist attractions. With onsite stables, a large riding arena, and zones for equestrian sports, the resort will have many other attractions, including mini-golf, an ice-rink, table tennis facilities, a shooting range, and a myriad of opportunities to enjoy sport, and leisure - with something for everyone, at any age.

For rest and relaxation, there will also be a cinema with a line-up of great movies, treats to eat, and cosy blankets, a spa with facilities including cryosaunas, hot tubs, a gymnasium, and yoga rooms, and for tired, stressed-out parents to unwind with total peace of mind, there will also be a playground, and dedicated childcare facilities for children. Teenagers will also get their own graffiti wall!

The company is hoping for an average of 30-40% local visitors, with international tourists making up the rest of the hotel's population. The average stay will reach up to five nights, as the hotel has so many of its own fantastic facilities!

CEO and Founder of Legendary Hotels and Resorts, Dmitrijs Stals, said:

'From all at Legendary Hotels and Resorts, we'd like to extend our sincere thanks to the municipality of Iceland for their welcoming, and supportive approach to this, and our other projects across the country. This is an exciting project, with many benefits to Icelandic and other families. We can't wait to launch the resort, which will stand shoulder to shoulder with the world's finest'.

About Legendary Hotels and Resorts ehf:

Legendary Hotels and Resorts ehf. is a company incorporated in Reykjavik, Iceland's capital city, and will continue to seek out further opportunities across Northern Europe, and beyond. The tight-knit team cares deeply about the satisfaction and happiness of each and every guest, with each hotel concept created using decades of hospitality industry expertise, along with viability studies conducted by Big Four accounting firms - a safe, and reliable investment, with tons of potential for growth. Watch this space!

Contact:

Madara Kviesite

+3544499999

madara@legendaryhotels.com

