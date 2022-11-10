HealthKey Summit Convenes Inaugural Event in Philadelphia

Dune View Strategies and Futuretense Health bring together thought leaders to discuss future of healthcare

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dune View Strategies – a strategic advisory firm founded by Daniel J. Hilferty, former president and CEO of Independence Health Group – and Futuretense Health – the dedicated healthcare communications practice of Brian Communications – co-presented the inaugural HealthKey Summit in Philadelphia on November 2-4, 2022.

Daniel J. Hilferty (left) hosts fireside chat with Brian L. Roberts (right) on Philadelphia's growing role as an innovation hub (PRNewswire)

The inaugural HealthKey Summit convened leaders, experts and entrepreneurs who are driving change in healthcare

With more than 340 attendees, 80+ speakers and 20+ sponsors, the Summit's theme of "Unlocking the Future of Healthcare" brought together executives, thought leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and experts from across the healthcare and business communities. The action-packed program was held at four locations across Philadelphia including the Barnes Foundation, Comcast Technology Center, Four Seasons Hotel and Independence Blue Cross.

"The inspiration behind the Summit was to convene leaders, experts and entrepreneurs who are driving change in healthcare for honest and insightful conversations about the future," said Hilferty, founder of Dune View Strategies. "I'm proud to say that we successfully started those dialogues, and have challenged our attendees to continue these conversations beyond the event as they forge new partnerships and dream bigger dreams about what's ahead."

Hilferty continued: "The Summit was also intended to showcase Philadelphia, its healthcare community and the entrepreneurial genius that fuels the region as an epicenter of innovation. It is our hope that the Summit's inaugural programming and venues did just that."

Brian Tierney (right) hosts fireside chat with Jim Dever (left) and Paul Tufano (center) on the business and healthcare communities working together to impact real change (PRNewswire)

The HealthKey Summit hosted thought-provoking discussions from diverse and deeply experienced thought leaders in key areas where meaningful change is occurring, such as behavioral health, digital health and cell therapy. Key speakers included:

Steven H. Collis , Chairman, President, & CEO, AmerisourceBergen

Gregory E. Deavens , President & CEO, Independence Blue Cross

Jim Dever , President, Bank of America – Greater Philadelphia

Patrick J. Kennedy , Former U.S. Representative & Founder, The Kennedy Forum

Kevin B. Mahoney , CEO, University of Pennsylvania Health System

Meera Mani , M.D, Partner, Town Hall Ventures

Cheri Mowrey , Head of US Healthcare Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley

Adam Myers , M.D., MHCM, FACHE, Chief Clinical Officer, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Brian L. Roberts , Chairman & CEO, Comcast Corporation

Paul A. Tufano , Chairman & CEO, AmeriHealth Caritas

and many more!

"It's an incredibly exciting time in healthcare – despite many challenges, there's real progress to be made if we can put our heads together to spark new ideas about what's worked in the past and what's possible in the future," said Brian Tierney, CEO of Futuretense Health, A Brian Communications Company. "Our sincere intent is that in the future, this event will be a catalyst for something that impacts real change in the industry."

For more information or to contact Dune View Strategies, please visit duneviewstrategies.com. For more information or to contact Futuretense Health, please visit futuretensehealth.com. For more information about the HealthKey Summit, please visit healthkeysummit.com.

About Dune View Strategies

Dune View Strategies is a strategic advisory firm that accelerates opportunity and growth for emerging healthcare companies. The firm's trusted and experienced advisors help small and mid-size organizations as well as start-ups and entrepreneurs as they bring their transformational services, technologies and products to the market.

About Futuretense Health

Futuretense Health is the dedicated healthcare practice of Brian Communications, a full-service agency that has represented some of the most trusted and innovative brands in healthcare and beyond. As a partner in strategic communications, Futuretense helps healthcare leaders create better futures.

Contact:

Kristen Love

klove@briancom.com

609-828-1165

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dune View Strategies