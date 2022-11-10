Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention Welcomes House of the Dragon

Newly Announced Paddy Considine ("King Viserys Targaryen"), Steve Toussaint ("Lord Corlys 'The Sea Snake' Velaryon"), and Matthew Needham ("Larys Strong") from HBO's House of the Dragon Join Star-Studded Line-Up Along with a Special Virtual Appearance by Series Co-Creator and Executive Producer Ryan Condal

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you experiencing House of the Dragon withdrawals? Fear no more as the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention will have fans covered…this Winter. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment are thrilled to share exciting new announcements including special guest appearances, programming updates and more for the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention on December 9-11, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Single day general admission tickets are $65/per day. For more ticketing information and packages, please visit http://gotcon.events.

Off the heels of HBO's hugely successful House of the Dragon season finale, the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention is giving fans a continued way to engage with the beloved franchise and characters. Newly announced cast from House of the Dragon include Paddy Considine ("King Viserys Targaryen"), Steve Toussaint ("Lord Corlys 'The Sea Snake' Velaryon"), and Matthew Needham ("Larys Strong") who will be joined by previously announced Game of Thrones series stars Alfie Allen ("Theon Greyjoy"), Jack Gleeson ("Joffrey Baratheon"), Kit Harington ("Jon Snow"), Kristofer Hivju ("Tormund Giantsbane"), Kristian Nairn ("Hodor"), Daniel Portman ("Podrick Payne"), Gemma Whelan ("Yara Greyjoy"), and Isaac Hempstead Wright ("Bran Stark"). Additionally, House of the Dragon Series Co-Creator and Executive Producer Ryan Condal will be making a special virtual appearance live from London where he is working on Season 2 of House of the Dragon. Ryan will join Convention hosts Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen for an exclusive conversation about the making of House of the Dragon Season 1.

From engaging panels and discussions to opportunities to come up close and personal with some of your favorite cast, the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention offers an exciting and unique experience that has something for every Game of Thrones fan. As previously announced, a variety of a la carte offerings are available including cast meet and greets, autograph signings, and an evening dance party hosted by none other than special guest, DJ Kristian Nairn ("Hodor").

Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention Highlights Also Include:

Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen, The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon will tape a live episode from the mainstage in front of Westeros' biggest fans. Hosted byand Greta Johnsen,will tape a live episode from the mainstage in front of Westeros' biggest fans.

On the show floor, fans can visit the mythical world of Westeros through props and set pieces from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon including photo ops with a fearsome full-scale dragon head and, for the first time ever, both versions of the iconic Iron Thrones together in one place.

4K Ultra HD TM , Blu-ray TM and DVD release of House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season available for pre-order now. OwnHBO.com A first look at the all-new never-before-seen featurette "Return to the Seven Kingdoms," seen exclusively on theUltra HD, Blu-rayand DVD release ofavailable for pre-order now.

A panel/workshop with David J. Peterson - a linguist, author, and creator of the Dothraki and High Valyrian language. David will introduce to the audience both languages, how to use them, and his inspiration behind creating two of the most complex, and stand-out languages in television history.

Game of Thrones display that will launch at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood early 2023 featuring original costumes and props from HBO's Game of Thrones . Fans can get a sneak peak of the all-newdisplay that will launch at theearly 2023 featuring original costumes and props from HBO's

Game of Thrones: Conquest has enthralled millions of players in an eternal battle for the Iron Throne in this popular mobile strategy game. But bringing the vast world of Westeros, plus all the political intrigue of its warring houses, to the tip of your fingers is no easy feat. Join us in a special session featuring the creators from Warner Bros. Games Boston , as they show off the artistry behind designing this in-game world. From weaving lore to life through art and narrative, to hatching dragons to scorch your enemies – hear from our panel of developers and artists for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Game of Thrones: Conquest. Inspired by the hit Emmy Award-winning show,has enthralled millions of players in an eternal battle for the Iron Throne in this popular mobile strategy game. But bringing the vast world of Westeros, plus all the political intrigue of its warring houses, to the tip of your fingers is no easy feat. Join us in a special session featuring the creators from Warner Bros. Games, as they show off the artistry behind designing this in-game world. From weaving lore to life through art and narrative, to hatching dragons to scorch your enemies – hear from our panel of developers and artists for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at

Game of Thrones Digital Collectibles . Learn more, from the experts and the creators, about this brand-new collaboration that will bring fans of the global phenomenon into the realm of digital collectibles and experiences. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Nifty's recently announced. Learn more, from the experts and the creators, about this brand-new collaboration that will bring fans of the global phenomenon into the realm of digital collectibles and experiences.

House of the Dragon: DracARys , the augmented reality app that launched over the summer, is now available in 99 countries. The app responded in real time to plot points throughout the first season, with new dragons from the series making special appearances. At the Convention, DracARys users can join a meetup session to connect with other fans, compare their dragons, and learn more about how to train and grow their dragons as they await season two. The Convention Center will also turn into a landmark within the app, allowing users and their dragons the opportunity to interact with the space. , the augmented reality app that launched over the summer, is now available in 99 countries. The app responded in real time to plot points throughout the first season, with new dragons from the series making special appearances. At the Convention, DracARys users can join a meetup session to connect with other fans, compare their dragons, and learn more about how to train and grow their dragons as they await season two. The Convention Center will also turn into a landmark within the app, allowing users and their dragons the opportunity to interact with the space.

Game of Thrones Slots Casino by Zynga ! The mobile game is bringing one of their fan-favorite social slot games to life and giving away official Game of Thrones merchandise for lucky winners who hit it big. Come by and spin your way to the ultimate glory: The Iron Throne with Game of Thrones Slots Casino ! Step into Westeros withThe mobile game is bringing one of their fan-favorite social slot games to life and giving away officialmerchandise for lucky winners who hit it big. Come by and spin your way to the ultimate glory: The Iron Throne with

Guests will have a chance to win great prizes during cosplay and trivia competitions and shop for exclusive merchandise that will only be available to purchase at the Convention.

Mikkeller (craft brewery), MobyFox (smartwatch bands), Threezero (collectible figures), Secretlab (gaming chairs), Enesco (figures, collectibles and décor) and more. An action-packed vendor floor with participating partners and retailers including(craft brewery),(smartwatch bands),(collectible figures),(gaming chairs),(figures, collectibles and décor) and more.

All episodes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are available to stream on HBO Max. Own Game of Thrones and pre-order House of the Dragon on 4K UHD and Blu-ray now. Fans can also listen to "The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon," the go-to audio destination to unpack and discuss all aspects of Game of Thrones – available on HBO Max or anywhere you get your podcasts.

