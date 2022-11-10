EBLUXE HAIR AND EBLUXE CARES WANT TO HELP FAMILIES IN NEED DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time for giving and EBLUXE HAIR and, it's nonprofit, EBLUXE CARES want to help make the season brighter for families in need. The holidays are often referred to as the most wonderful time of year, but for some families this is not the case.

When you are blessed, it's a blessing to help others

The company is asking its customers and community to help them identify families that could use a little help this holiday season by Nominating a Family in need "We want to give back to our community and what better way than to help feed families who might not otherwise have a warm meal during the holidays," said company founder Tee Johnson. You also have the option to donate towards this great endeavor by Donating Here

The deadline for Nominations and Donations is November 18, 2022. Once the nomination period ends, EBLUXE HAIR will reach out to the families and provide them with either a Holiday Dinner or gift card to assist them with purchasing groceries. All recipients must live in the United States.

About EBLUXE HAIR:

EBLUXE HAIR is a Mother & Daughter duo. They are one of the industry leaders in quality 100% Human Hair Extensions. Giving back to others is part of their DNA which is why they recently started their nonprofit EBLUXE CARES to help cancer patients and teens. They are excited for the holidays and state "When you are blessed, it's a blessing to be able to help others, so let's get in the spirit of giving and together we can make this holiday season a little brighter for someone in need"

