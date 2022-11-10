Curbee Revolutionizes Fleet Maintenance

Curbee introduces a new take on mobile fleet maintenance for Bay Area and Southern California businesses by creating an entirely frictionless, customer first experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbee , a mobile car-repair company redefining the convenience and transparency of traditional car care, today announced a new take on fleet maintenance. Using technology and a human-centered experience that focus on customer service to ensure business owners feel their fleet maintenance needs are in the hands of reliable, knowledgeable, and friendly mechanics, Curbee is transforming the traditional car care industry and bringing it into the modern age.

"Fleet management looks very different than it did twenty years ago. With increasing industry innovation and consumers' desire for better quality service, Curbee has stepped up to deliver a new caliber of fleet management that's sure to delight," said Denise Leleux, CEO of Curbee. "At Curbee, we understand that keeping your fleet on the road is key to business success, and that's exactly what we're here to do."

Over time and with continued use, car parts inevitably become worn: belts and brake pads wear down, fluids run low, and issues start to develop under the surface. That's why Curbee includes their award winning multi-point Signature Health Check complimentary with every appointment. This multi-point inspection looks at:

Engine bay - including spark plugs, air filter, brake fluid, cooling system hoses, and belts

Tires and brakes - including tread and brake pad depth, calipers, rotors, and brake lines

Suspension parts - including CV boots, struts and shocks

Dashboard warning lights

Lights, both interior and exterior

Fleet packages are fully customizable and designed to optimize uptime. Curbee is an approved supplier with Enterprise Fleet Vehicles, Leaseplan Fleet, Mike Albert Fleets, Element and GSA Vehicles. Popular services include brake replacements, oil changes, battery replacements, eco-friendly washes and tire replacements. Curbee covers 93% of all general repair needs, find out more at https://www.curbee.com/fleet or by calling 1-866-CURBEE-1. To celebrate their fleet maintenance program, Curbee is offering new fleet customers a 10% discount on all services through December 31st, 2022, by using code FLEET10.

About Curbee

Founded in 2020 by leaders and builders of Tesla and Lyft's mobile car care services, Curbee is a human-centered, mobile car care experience for busy people and businesses that want hassle-free car care. To learn more about Curbee's service, visit www.curbee.com .

