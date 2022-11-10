CBC-backed ABio-X appoints pharmaceutical and healthcare veteran Dr. Jeffrey Jonas as CEO

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABio-X, the Massachusetts-based biotech incubation platform focused on transformative medicines and breakthrough technologies, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Jonas, M.D., as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Jonas brings with him more than 25 years of experience in drug development and discovery across multiple therapeutic areas in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Dr. Jonas most recently served as Chief Innovation Officer at Nasdaq-listed Sage Therapeutics where he engineered one of the industry's leading brain health product pipelines. He was the company's CEO from 2013 to 2022. Prior to Sage, he was with Shire Pharmaceuticals as President of the Regenerative Medicine Division where he led the expansion of the company's lead therapy beyond its initial indication. Before Shire, Dr. Jonas served as Executive Vice President of ISIS Pharmaceuticals and held senior positions at Forest Laboratories, Inc. and Upjohn Laboratories.

"I am excited that Jeff has joined ABio-X as its Chief Executive Officer. Jeff has a stellar track record of drug development and pipeline expansion through his well-known approach of challenging conventional wisdom and taking smart risks," Fu Wei, Chief Executive Officer, CBC Group, commented. "Under Jeff's leadership, I am confident that ABio-X can better fulfill its mission of incubating next-generation companies that bring transformative medicines and solutions to the world."

"It is a privilege to be joining ABio-X and to be part of the innovative work that the team is doing to support the development of transformative medicines and breakthrough technologies for patients. I see tremendous potential in the platform and am excited to be helping the next generation of healthcare companies. In a short period of time, ABio-X has established a truly global reach, world-leading resources, and an incredible team which I am looking forward to leading," Dr. Jonas said.

Dr. Jonas has published more than 200 peer reviewed scientific papers, chapters, abstracts and books. Dr. Jonas received his B.A. from Amherst College and M.D. from Harvard Medical School, completed a residency in psychiatry at Harvard and served as Chief Resident of psychopharmacology at McLean Hospital, Harvard Medicine School.

About ABio-X

ABio-X was founded in 2021 by CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm. It incubates companies at the convergence of groundbreaking technologies and innovative science, bringing transformative medicines and solutions to the global market. CBC Group will further commit $150 million investment for ABio-X to build beyond the platform's early successes to create transformative biotech companies. CBC Group's initial investment incubated Ensem Therapeutics, a Boston-based pioneering drug discovery and development company that leverages its unique Kinetic EnsembleTM platform to develop innovative small molecule precision medicines for oncology, and Adcentrx Therapeutics, a San Diego-based biotechnology company focused on accelerating breakthroughs in developing protein conjugate therapeutics for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. In April 2022, Ensem Therapeutics announced its Series A funding of $67 million to further advance its R&D and pipeline development.

About CBC Group

CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, focuses on platform-building, buyout, credit/royalty, and real estate across healthcare sectors, including pharmaceutical and biotech, medical technology and healthcare services. CBC Group is committed to creating lasting value by integrating global innovations and talents. Partnering with the world's top entrepreneurs and scientists, its unique "investor-operator" approach has empowered leading healthcare companies to widen access to affordable medical care, catalyze innovations, and improve efficiency in fulfilling unmet medical needs worldwide. Founded in 2014, CBC Group has built a world class team of investment, industry, and portfolio management professionals, headquartered in Singapore with locations across Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, New York, London, Abu Dhabi and Seoul. For more information, please visit www.cbridgecap.com .

View original content:

SOURCE CBC Group