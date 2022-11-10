2022 AXA ART PRIZE Announces Winner

Exhibition of finalists on view November 9 – 16 at New York Academy of Art

Juried by artists Arcmanoro Niles, Nicolas Party, and Robin F. Williams

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has announced the winner of the fifth edition of the AXA Art Prize. Milica Zekic, a student from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, was selected as the first prize winner by renowned artist jurors Arcmanoro Niles, Nicolas Party and Robin F. Williams, alongside AXA XL's Global Chief Underwriting Officer (GCUO) for Fine Art & Specie, Jennifer Schipf. The title of her wining piece is You and Me. The second prize was awarded to Imelda Jasmine Saenz of Savannah College of Art and Design for her artwork titled The Intertwine.

The winners were chosen from the 40 finalist works that comprise the 2022 AXA Art Prize Exhibition which is currently on view at the New York Academy of Art and virtually at axaartprizegallery.com. The Prize provides participants with the highest level of exposure and the perfect opportunity in which to showcase their work to the leading curators from top museums and galleries. This year's Exhibition Jury included Ian Alteveer of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Ruth Erickson of the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, Louise Neri of Gagosian, and Stephanie Sparling Williams of the Brooklyn Museum.

Commenting, Jennifer Schipf said: "As one of the largest global insurers, AXA XL's purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters. The AXA Art Prize is a way for us to support emerging artistic talent and to give it the platform it deserves."

The AXA Art Prize boasts an Advisory Board of 30 major art schools across the U.S., including Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and the Maryland Institute College of Art. For more information about the competition, partners, jurors and artists visit axaartprize.com

ABOUT THE NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART

Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit educational and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

